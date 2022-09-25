Reality Star Asked to Do ‘DWTS’ While Serving Prison Sentence

A “Dancing With the Stars” contestant revealed that she was first approached to join the show years before she actually said yes.

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice is partnered with Pasha Pashkov for the 31st season of the celebrity ballroom competition, but she was first asked to join the show more than five years ago while she was incarcerated.

In 2014, Giudice and her then-husband, Joe, were sentenced to jail after being charged with tax fraud. The Bravo star served nearly a year in prison, while her husband served 41 months before being deported to Italy, per The Knot.

Giudice lost nearly one year of time with her four daughters, Gia, Gabriella, Milania, and Audriana, when she was in jail, and she almost lost more– until Bravo stepped in.

Teresa Giudice Revealed She Was Asked to Join DWTS When She Was in Jail

While she is a cast member on “DWTS” in 2022 and has been paired with “the perfect guy” for her pro partner, on an episode of her “Namaste B$tches” podcast, Giudice revealed that she was actually asked to join the show for the first time in 2015.

“I was asked before,” she told co-host Melissa Pfeister. “I was asked when I came home from prison. That was the first time. And I couldn’t because I had to be on Bravo first. They wanted me to be on camera with them first. So I asked Bravo and Bravo said ‘no!!!’”

Giudice noted that “everything happens for a reason.”

“I remember I got asked and I was in prison,” she said. “I got excited because I got asked while I was there. I was so excited, but I was also torn… how am I going to do that, leaving my kids again because I just had left them for 11 and a half months?”

“Bravo said no, they made the decision for me,” she added.

On her podcast, Giudice revealed that she was asked to join DWTS several other times after that but that it “never worked out” with her schedule until now. This time around, she found out she was invited to be a contestant while on her honeymoon. In August 2022, Giudice wed Luis Ruelas and they traveled to Greece and Italy for their honeymoon.

“To tell you the truth, the timing was not that great [this time] either because it’s just been one thing after another,“ she admitted. “We were just away. I would have liked a few months break. But listen, this is show business — you have to go when they call!”

Teresa Giudice Said She Didn’t Want to Leave Her Daughters Right After Getting Out of Prison

Play

RHONJ | Teresa returns home from prison | Real Housewives Of New Jersey Season 7, Episode 1 Upon being released from federal prison, after serving 11 months, Teresa Giudice returns home for the first time in almost a year and is welcomed by her husband, Joe, and her 4 daughters. All credits to NBCUniversal, Sirens Media & Bravo TV. Subscribe for more! 2021-01-04T10:38:52Z

Giudice previously told press reporters that she struggled with the decision of doing “DWTS” the first time she was asked because it would have meant leaving her New Jersey home to spend an extended amount of time in Los Angeles.

“Years ago I got asked when I came home from — I hate to say the word — prison, I got asked to be on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ as soon as I came home,” she revealed, per Hollywood Life. “The kids were still young and I just got home and I didn’t want to leave them. I was very torn, but then I couldn’t do it anyway because I had to be on Bravo first. So it worked out and then, look, years later, it came back around. So it was meant to be for me to be on ‘Dancing with the Stars.’”

When Giudice was released from jail, fans got a first look at her return home as Bravo cashed in on her commitment to the network. In a “RHONJ” season 7 scene posted by BravoTV.com, viewers witnessed Giudice’s early morning arrival home to her new Jersey mansion as she tearfully reunited with her husband and four daughters in 2015.

READ NEXT: Reality Star Reveals She’d Like Another Chance on DWTS