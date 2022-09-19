WATCH: Teresa Giudice’s DWTS Premiere Performance

Tonight is the night! Dancing With the Stars has returned, and the premiere is expected to be a show to remember. Fans watched to see how Teresa Giudice would hit the dancefloor on DWTS, and were not disappointed with her performance. Read on to watch it in full on video.

Teresa Giudice and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, danced the tango to “We Found Love” by Calvin Harris & Rihanna. The 31st season of DWTS returned Monday, September 19, 2022, for the first time on Disney+.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star “oozed confidence” during her last rehearsal, the Daily Mail reported.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice’s Performance Left Fans Talking on Twitter When She Flipped a Table

Fans took note of Giudice’s first performance on Twitter and shared videos of her dance. She opened her performance with her signature move: flipping a table.

Not @Teresa_Giudice flipping a table on her very first dance of #dwts pic.twitter.com/XT9ZzJmrfV — Brian Particelli (@BrianParticelli) September 20, 2022

“Not @Teresa_Giudice flipping a table on her very first dance of #dwts,” wrote Twitter user Brian Particelli.

She and her dance partner blew kisses to their fans, asking for their vote.

Stand up Tre Huggers 🙌🏼 Text TERESA to 21523 #DWTS #RHONJ pic.twitter.com/MtseqCYwnt — Haters gonna hate but I just love love love (@MelissasOldNose) September 20, 2022

“Stand up Tre Huggers,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “Text TERESA to 21523.”

“We found so much love in this Tango!” the Dancing With the Stars Twitter page wrote.

Other fans said they thought her table flip was hilarious.

“Not Teresa Giudice doing a table flip on #DWTS!!!!” another fan wrote on Twitter. “I’m WHEEZING.”

“MY QUEEN!! You killed it” wrote another fan.

“Teresa Giudice and Pasha Pashkov have got the tango moves,” wrote another fan.

Another fan cheered her on for the sake of her dance partner.

“Let’s goooo Pasha!!! I always root for him every season!!” the fan wrote on Twitter.

Giudice Was Spotted Leaving Her Last Rehearsal & ‘Appeared to Be Fit & Confident’

The Daily Mail reported that Giudice left her final rehearsal before the big day and “oozed confidence.”

The Daily Mail reported:

With just hours left until the big premiere on the streaming platform, contestant Teresa Giudice, of The Real Housewives Of New Jersey fame, decided to get in some more practice time with her dance pro partner Pasha Pashkov. Teresa Giudice & Pasha Pashkov dance the tango to “We Found Love” by Calvin Harris & Rihanna!! 💃🏻⭐️ #RHONJ #DWTS pic.twitter.com/Apd0wJ5bm1 — RHONJ OBSESSED🍷 (@RHONJ_OBSESSED) September 20, 2022 And if looks are any indication, Guidice appeared to be fit and confident as she waved to adoring fans when she left the DWTS studio moments after her last rehearsal.

Days earlier, she admitted to People she was experiencing some nerves as the premiere drew close. She said she had zero experience dancing, and that she had been practicing with her partner “every single day.”

“[My daughter] Gia, she was a dancer. All four of my daughters started out dancing, like 2½, 3 years old,” Giudice, 50, told People at Tuesday’s BOOHOO x Kourtney Kardashian Barker runway show. “Right now, the only one that’s professionally dancing is my youngest, Audriana.”

Gia gave her mom advice, the 21 year old told People.

“I told her that she needs to be engaged with her partner,” shared Gia, 21. “She needs to love the dance, feel the music and really connect with the audience.”

