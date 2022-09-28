DWTS Contestant Opens Up About Elimination: ‘I Don’t Think Len Liked Me’

During the second episode of season one of “Dancing With the Stars,” “Real Housewives” star Teresa Giudice was eliminated from the competition. After the episode, she and her partner, Pasha Pashkov, spoke about the elimination.

The two performed a Jive to “All Shook Up” for Elvis Night, and they ended the night near the bottom of the leaderboard with 23 out of 40 overall, which was an improvement from the previous week. Still, after public votes were counted, they ended up in the bottom two alongside Louis van Amstel and Cheryl Ladd.

Judges Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli both chose to save Giudice, though Len Goodman and Carrie Ann Inaba chose to save Ladd. Since Goodman’s vote counts double if there’s a tie, Giudice was sent home.

Giudice Doesn’t Think Goodman Liked Her

In an interview with Page Six after the episode, Giudice shared that she believes Goodman didn’t like her, though she did have a good time on the show overall.

“Listen, it was an amazing experience, I had an amazing partner,” she shared. “Finally, my dream came true. I’ve always wanted to dance. I did two dances in front of a live audience and it was pretty amazing. It was great.”

She later shared that she doesn’t think the judges loved her.

“Yeah, I don’t think Len liked me really so much,” she said. “I don’t think he liked me. I knew Len was not going to pick me. I knew he was going to pick Cheryl over me. I knew already… I had a feeling.”

She said she knew she wasn’t going to win the competition, however, so it’s “all good.”

“I wanted to win the Mirrorball … but you know what? There’s a lot of amazing dancers on this show, so I knew I wasn’t going to [win],” she told reporters. “When I saw my competition, I’m like, I’m definitely not winning it.’ But I tried!”

Pashkov Shared a Sweet Post for Giudice

On Tuesday, September 27, Pashkov shared a post in tribute to his time on “Dancing With the Stars” for the season and expressed love and appreciation for his partner.

“@teresagiudice what can i say… you’re awesome! Though our journey was short, it was definitely sweet and fun! Thank you for pouring your heart out there, on screen and behind the scenes. I’m so happy you got to live out your childhood dream of learning to dance and to do it in such an epic way – on @dancingwiththestars,” he wrote. “I love your values and priorities – family always comes first – and you have a big, beautiful family that loves and adores you, and i’m so grateful that you guys welcomed we into your fam with open arms, a warm welcome and treated me like your own. Forever grateful! Safe travels home and Dani and i will come visit when we come to East coast next.”

Professional dancer Cheryl Burke also shared a sweet message to the “Real Housewives” star.

“Love you @teresagiudice! Enjoyed every second we interacted. Though our time together was short, I hope that this is just the beginning of our friendship,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a picture of the two with season 31 “Dancing With the Stars” cast members Shangela and Peta Murgatroyd.