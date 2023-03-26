DWTS Season 31 Cast Member Accused of Having Facial Surgery

A competitor on season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is being accused of having surgery done on her face. Claims that Teresa Giudice had her hairline revised were made by her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, during an episode of the “RHONJ After Show.”

Gorga sat down with co-star and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” newcomer Rachel Fuda to talk all things season 13. During that conversation, the two women talked about plastic surgery and other procedures that the women on the show have had done over the years — and Gorga said that Giudice had her hairline revised.

“Teresa did her forehead. She went back a little further. Everybody does something,” Gorga said.

Heavy has reached out to Giudice’s rep for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Melissa Gorga Suggests That It’s Not Uncommon for Someone to Have Work Done Once They See Themselves on Television

Over the year, many people have criticized Giudice’s low hairline.

During the “After Show,” Gorga explained that “everybody gets a little tune-up after the first time” they see themselves on television. After Gorga said that Giudice got her hairline moved, Fuda responded, “I need to go a little forward. I got a little bit big of a forehead.” From there, Gorga chimed in again.

“Me too. I could give half of mine,” she said before adding, “pretty girls have big foreheads.”

On side-by-side photos of Giudice showing her face in season 1 and then in season 13, there are still some comments about the reality star’s hairline.

“All that work and she still can’t raise her hairline,” one person commented on a post that was shared in December 2022.

“The hairline halfway down the forehead,” someone else added.

On the “After Show,” Gorga admitted to getting a nose job after seeing herself on TV, while Fuda said she got her teeth done before the season started filming. Gorga said that Jackie Goldschneider also got new teeth after being on the show while Jennifer Fessler revealed that she got a facelift after season 13 wrapped.

Teresa Giudice Previously Opened Up About Getting Her Breasts Redone

Many of the “Housewives” stars have been forthcoming about going under the knife.

For example, Dolores Catania has had a face lift, neck lift, and a cheek life, in addition to liposuction and a tummy tuck, which she talked about on the March 16, 2023, episode of Gorga’s “On Display” podcast.

Jennifer Aydin is married to a plastic surgeon and has not been shy about sharing the procedures that she has had done over the years. Most recently, she underwent a nose job and a chin implant, traveling overseas to have the work done by a specialist. She has since admitted that she wasn’t happy with the results and has said that she’s “done with surgeries.”

In January 2020, Giudice revealed that she had her breasts redone. “I believe it’s important to always stand strong and feel like your best most confident self,” she captioned an Instagram post.

“10 Years after my first Breast Augmentation I decided to have my breasts re-done. I am so thankful for Dr. Preminger @premingermd. She was amazing, and so professional. I absolutely loved her and could not be happier with the results. I was very nervous to re-do my breasts , but I felt it was necessary for me to feel like my best self,” she added.

