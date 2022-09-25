DWTS Season 31 Contestant Has Been ‘Working on’ Herself

As the new season of “Dancing With the Stars” officially gets underway, all eyes are on the latest batch of celebs who are giving ballroom dancing a shot — many for the very first time.

The new cast is a fairly healthy mix of stars from all sectors of the entertainment industry, from a TikTok star to an award-winning actress, and just about everyone in between.

This season, more than one reality television star is competing for the Mirrorball Trophy, one of the most well-known being Teresa Giudice from “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” Fresh off her wedding to Louie Ruelas, Giudice is dancing with Pasha Pashkov and she is really hoping that this experience is a positive one for her. In fact, ahead of the September 19, 2022, premiere, Giudice chatted with Us Weekly about what she’s been working on outside of rehearsals.

Here’s what you need to know:

Giudice Has Been Working on Her Temper & Wants People to See the ‘Real’ Her

Giudice is the center of almost every bit of drama that happens on RHONJ. However, she’s really hoping that people see a different side of her on DWTS.

“I really want America to really get to tap into the real Teresa Giudice and really get to know the real Teresa Giudice and not the Teresa that … everyone’s trying to trigger,” she told Us Weekly.

“I do have that Italian temper, but I’ve been working on myself. You guys will see [some of that] next season. … I’m proud of myself,” she continued.

Giudice went on to credit her husband for bringing her a sense of peace.

“[It’s] thanks to my amazing husband that he helped me to get this way. He really … calms me down and keeps me very Zen, very ‘namaste.’ I needed that in my life. See, God was looking out for me. [Louie is] totally my soulmate,” she said.

This isn’t the first time that Giudice has talked about the calmness that Ruelas makes her feel. On a teaser episode of her new podcast, “Namaste B******,” Giudice shared that she’d been experiencing some feelings of panic right before walking down the aisle, but that once she saw Ruelas, she felt better.

“I was having a hard time breathing. I was like ‘oh my God, please.’ I was praying to my parents, and to God, like, ‘please, make me make it down that aisle.’ Because once I saw Louie’s face, then calmness came over me,” she explained.

Many RHONJ Fans Are Excited to See Giudice in the Ballroom

Giudice has built a solid fanbase from her many years on RHONJ and her fans are extremely excited to see her take on this next challenge. Many have been commenting on her various Instagram posts, showing their support and wishing her luck as she embarks on this dance journey alongside Pashkov.

“You look great! Good luck,” one fan commented on Giudice’s Instagram post on September 12, 2022.

“We are voting for you!!!” another person wrote.

“You gonna do amazing,” a third Instagram user added.

“Beauty!!! Good luck! Will be voting for you ma’am,” someone else said.

