DWTS Alum Makes Heartbreaking Family Revelation

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 alum Teresa Giudice says she doesn’t see a reconciliation happening with her estranged brother, Joe Gorga—ever.

In a July 9, 2024 interview, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star spoke out about her ongoing family feud with her only sibling and his wife, Melissa. Giudice reiterated that her relationship with her brother is severed for good.

Giudice and Gorga have been estranged ever since Giudice married her second husband, Luis Ruelas, in August 2022. Much of the family drama played out on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” but so far on the 14th season the estranged siblings have not spoken to each other at all.

Teresa Giudice Said There Is No Path Forward With Her Brother Joe

During a July appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark,” Giudice was asked for an update on the family feud. Host Kelly Ripa expressed genuine concern as she asked the Bravo star, “I’m going to go in. Can you move forward with your brother and Melissa?”

Ripa asked Giudice to hear her out, noting that she also has a sibling and understands that sometimes “there is no path forward.”

“But don’t you ever think that maybe there could be a path forward if you all just sat down together peacefully outside of the cameras?” Ripa asked.

Giudice replied, “We’ve done that.”

When Ripa encouraged her to try “one more time,” Giudice explained they had tried.

“We’ve done it so many times,” the RHONJ veteran said. “I mean, you saw my parents, how I was raised. And there’s a lot of things that, you know, I’m not going to discuss that happened, and I always kept my mouth shut because I didn’t want to upset my parents. And you know what sometimes you just can’t go back. Like a lot has happened.”

Giudice confirmed that both she and her brother are in a peaceful place now that they no longer speak. “Listen, he’s happy with his, you know, his wife and his family and her family. I’m happy with my new husband,” she said.

Teresa Giudice Said Her Late Parents Would Agree With the Estrangement

Both Giudice and Gorga were extremely close to their parents, Giacinto and Antonia Gorga. Giacinto passed away at age 76 in April 2020, after battling a series of health problems. The Gorga patriarch’s death came three years after his wife Antonia passed away at age 66.

During an October 2023 episode of her podcast, “Namaste B$tches,” Giudice revealed that she sees signs from her parents that she should remain estranged from her brother. “I see my parents now all around me all the time, especially with what’s going on in my family life,” she told her former co-host Melissa Pfeister. “And I’m getting validation that I’m on the right track.”

She made similar statements on “The Talk” several months later. “I kept my mouth shut a lot, to keep the peace while my parents were alive,” Giudice said on the CBS chatfest in May.

“My parents are no longer here. And after my wedding, they tried to make my wedding all about them,” she added of Joe and Melissa. “That was the last straw. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. And this season, something else comes out that I was shocked to hear, and that’s it. When a family member deliberately hurts you, that’s on a whole other level. I get signs from my parents all the time that I’m on the right track, because like your family members should not hurt you.”

Joe Gorga did not appreciate his sister’s beyond-the-grave commentary, but he refrained from “bashing” her. In May 2024, he told Extra, “What should I do? Should I bash her? No, know what I’m gonna do? I’m gonna take the right road and not do anything, because that’s my sister.”

But his wife Melissa had plenty to say. “This is a sick statement that she made,” Melissa said of Giudice’s comment about her parents approving of the estrangement and insinuating that it was all Joe’s fault.

Joe Gorga ultimately did respond on social media, in the comment section to an Instagram Reel of his sister’s appearance on “The Talk.”

“Wow she is a sick human being,” he wrote of Giudice. “Manipulation at the deflection of her disgusting behavior. Her parents from heaven are telling her she’s on the right path to hurt their son. That is some sick [expletive].”