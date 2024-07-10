DWTS Alum Says She Is Not Leaving Show

A “Dancing With the Stars” alum spoke out about her status on the reality show she stars in.

On July 9, 2024, DWTS season 31 alum Teresa Giudice was put on the spot about her role on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” There have been rumors that Giudice is leaving her Bravo reality show after 14 seasons, but she set the record straight during an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark.”

Giudice, 52, made it clear she was not going anywhere until Bravo shows her the door. The mom of four is the only original cast member still on the show since its debut in 2009.

In addition to Giudice, the current RHONJ cast includes Melissa Gorga, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, and Rachel Fuda. Jackie Goldschneider and Jennifer Fessler appeared as ”friends” in the 14th season.

Teresa Giudice Thinks One of Her Co-Stars Started the Rumor That She’s Leaving RHONJ

When Giudice was asked about rumors that she is considering leaving RHONJ, she told “Live” hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos that she suspected her co-stars were behind the gossip about her future on the show.

“Really? Who put those rumors out there?” Giudice cracked. “Maybe some of my cast members.”

The Bravo star is estranged from her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga and she also feuded with Josephs and other co-stars this season. In July, an anonymous source told OK magazine that Giudice “might not want to come back” to RHONJ for season 15.

But Giudice then set the record straight about her status on the long-running reality show. “No, I’m not leaving,” she told Ripa and Consuelos. “I started the show and when Bravo wants me to leave, that’s when I’ll leave.”

Ripa chimed in to say, “That will be never.”

Giudice previously boasted that she holds rank as the sole original cast member on the Jersey-based reality show. “Honey, I started this show, I am not going anywhere. I am not going anywhere,” she told E! News in 2023.

Teresa Giudice Said She’s ‘Glad’ There Will Not Be a RHONJ Reunion This Season

While she has no plans to leave the show that made her famous, Giudice admitted she is happy not to film a reunion this summer. In June, People magazine reported that there would not be a traditional “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion at the end of an extremely volatile season 14.

“We’re having something,” Giudice clarified on “Live.” “I don’t know what they’re calling it, but we are doing something, so make sure everyone tunes in for that. But I don’t know what they’re going to call it.”

“I’m kind of glad we’re not doing what we did last year,” Giudice added of the Housewives’ 2023 sitdown with host Andy Cohen that ended in a screaming match. “Because it’s like when you wanted to speak, you know, other people wouldn’t let you speak. And it’s like, c’mon. If we have something to say, let us get our point out, and then you speak.”

“You can’t get your point across the right way when people are yelling at each other,” Giudice added.

During a July 2024 appearance on the podcast, “Jeff Lewis Has Issues,” Andy Cohen confirmed that producers opted to scrap plans for the RHONJ reunion due to events that took place when the cast filmed the season 14 finale several months ago.

“When we all saw this finale, we were like, ‘It’s the finale and the reunion all at once,’” Cohen told host Jeff Lewis. The Bravo producer did confirm that the cast will film “something in place of the reunion.”

