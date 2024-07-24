DWTS Alum Headed Out of Country As Family Turmoil Continues

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 alum Teresa Giudice revealed how she plans to celebrate her second wedding anniversary with her husband Luis Ruelas—and it will be far away from all of the drama in Jersey.

In July 2024, “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star shared plans for a trip overseas amid her ongoing family feud with her only sibling, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa.

Speaking with E! News, Giudice, 52, said she will celebrate her August 6 wedding anniversary in Europe. “We’re going to Greece, Barcelona, Ibiza,” she told the outlet.

She also talked about her “beautiful” marriage to Ruelas and their blended family, with her four daughters and his two sons. “He’s amazing,” the Bravo star said of her husband. “He’s great. I guess when you’re in love it’s very easy. And you just got to respect each other and always stay in your love bubble.”

Giudice also vowed that people who have put out “false narratives” about her husband of two years will be called out by the end of the 14th season of her Bravo reality show. The RHONJ finale will air on August 4, per The Hollywood Reporter, just two days before Giudice’s wedding anniversary.

Teresa Giudice Has Been Estranged From Her Brother Joe Gorga Since Her Wedding Day

Giudice did not specifically name her brother as one of the people who has spread rumors about her husband, but the siblings are no longer on speaking terms. They have been estranged ever since Gorga skipped Giudice’s wedding to Ruelas in 2022. But they went to blows during the RHONJ season 13 reunion in 2023. The fractured family members have not spoken to each other at all during RHONJ season 14, and there will not be a traditional reunion this summer.

The relationship-ending family drama dates back to a blowout argument the siblings had while filming the RHONJ season 13 finale in 2022. Melissa and Joe Gorga made the decision not to attend Giudice’s wedding to Ruelas following the fight. In one RHONJ scene, Melissa blamed her sister-in-law for spreading false rumors that she cheated on Joe. “How can I celebrate somebody else’s marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?” she asked her co-star Dolores Catania in one scene.

On her wedding day, Giudice cried over the fact that her “only sibling” wouldn’t be there when she walked down the aisle.

Teresa Giudice Said There Is No Way to Reconcile With Her Brother Joe After All That Has Happened

Giudice has stated that she would never have a relationship with her brother again. Speaking on “The Talk” in May 2024, she said the antics surrounding her wedding day were it for her. “After my wedding, they tried to make my wedding all about them. That was the last straw. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back,” she said of her estranged brother and sister-in-law. “And this season, something else comes out that I was shocked to hear, and that’s it. When a family member deliberately hurts you, that’s on a whole other level.”

During an appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark” in July 2024, Giudice told host Kelly Ripa there is no path forward with her brother. “We’ve done [sitting down and talking] so many times,” the RHONJ veteran said. “There’s a lot of things that you know I’m not going to discuss that happened. …And you know what? Sometimes you just can’t go back. Like a lot has happened.”

The former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant said she’s content with remaining apart from her brother. “Listen, he’s happy with his, you know, his wife and his family and her family,” she said. “I’m happy with my new husband.”

