DWTS Alum’s Husband Makes Questionable Comment About Her Daughters in Podcast Clip

Teresa Giudice ’s husband made an unusual comment about her daughters.

During the taping for an August 2024 appearance on the “Turning the Tables With Teresa Giudice” podcast, the “Dancing With the Stars” season 31 alum’s second husband, Louie Ruelas, seemingly made a remark about encouraging her four daughters to wear “thongs” and miniskirts.

Giudice shares four daughters—Gia, 23, Gabriella, 19, Milania, 18, and Audriana, 14—with her ex-husband Joe. Joe Giudice was deported to Italy in 2019 following a prison sentence for fraud charges.

Teresa Giudice married Louie Ruelas in 2022, one month before she was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars.”

Teresa Giudice Laughed & Agreed With Her Husband’s Comments About Her Daughters

Ruelas appeared on his wife’s podcast in honor of their second wedding anniversary, and the couple talked about their blended family. In addition to Giudice’s daughters, Ruelas has two sons, Nicholas, 23, and Louie Jr., 20, from his previous marriage to Marissa Dimartino.

During the podcast, Ruelas asked Giudice what advice she would give her 20-year-old self. She said, “live life to the fullest,” especially in their twenties.

Another portion of the podcast does not appear to be included in the episode posted on YouTube. But in a clip posted by the Bravo fan account @bambi_4l83, Ruelas said he wants his stepdaughters to “try it all” in life. He clarified, “Nothing bad, or anything like that,” then added that he tells his stepdaughters, “’Go to the club and dance, wear a thong, wear a short skirt, show your legs off a little bit.’”

“They’re the most proper girls I know,” he added. “But experience it now…take risks.”

Giudice happily agreed with her husband of two years.

“Like we went to Greece last year,” Ruelas said to Giudice. “You know what you told your daughters? ‘Wear a thong. Do it now! Do it now because I didn’t do it when I was young. Do it now. Experience it now.’ And when they came out in thongs, you’re like, ‘You guys look [expletive] amazing!’”

“Oh my God they look so good!” Giudice agreed.

Fans reacted to the exchange on social media. In a Reddit thread, some called Ruelas’ remarks “weird” and “awkward.”

“I understand wanting your daughters to have a broader horizon than what you had, wanting them to experience more of life than you did,” another Redditor wrote, before adding that the comment about thongs and skirts was too much.

“Where is Joe Guidice when you need him?” another wanted to know.

Teresa Giudice Defended Her Husband After He Made an Odd Comment About Pajamas

This isn’t the first time Giudice’s husband has said something controversial about her kids. During the 13th season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey,” Ruelas told Giudice’s now-estranged brother, Joe Gorga, that he wears pajamas once owned by Gorgas’s late father, Giacinto. The beloved Gorga patriarch passed away in April 2020, according to E! News.

“I live with your four nieces,” Ruelas told Gorga. “I wear your father’s pajamas at night to make them feel safe and loving, Do you know that?”

Gorga appeared stunned by his brother-in-law’s comment.

But Giudice defended her man in an interview with BravoTV.com. “It was brand-new pajamas that my dad did not wear,” Giudice said. “So that was it.”

The mom of four also told People magazine that her husband “was definitely coming from an endearing place” when he made the unusual comment and was just looking for “approval” from her brother.

“Those were brand new,” she said of the pajamas Ruelas referenced. “My dad had brand new clothes that he never used. And that was just a brand new pair of pajamas that I said, ‘Babe, these are new pajamas that my dad never used.’ … So I think it came out the wrong way.”

“They were brand new pajamas that I just gave him,” she added. “That was the only thing I gave Louie was a pair of pajamas that my dad never used. They were, I think Ralph Lauren that he never used. They weren’t his actual pajamas that my dad wore.”