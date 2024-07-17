DWTS Alum Compares Spouse to Kelly Ripa’s Husband

“Dancing With the Stars” season 31 alum Teresa Giudice thinks her husband, Louie Ruelas, looks like Mark Consuelos.

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star made the stunning comparison during a July 2024 appearance on “Live With Kelly and Mark” as she talked about how happy she is with her family despite her estrangement from her brother, Joe Gorga.

After saying that Gorga is “happy with his…wife and his family,” Giudice, 52, added, “I’m happy with my new husband.”

The RHONJ star then told Ripa that she has a “Mark too” as she went into her new husband’s Latino heritage. Giudice married Ruelas in August 2022.

Fans Thought Teresa Giudice’s Comparison Was Funny

In the segment on “Live,” Guidice explained why she told Ripa that she has “a Mark.”

“He’s Latino,” she told the talk show host of Ruelas, 50. “I kept saying to the producers in the back, I was like if you put Mark and Louie next to each other I feel like they look like cousins.”

Ripa jumped on the comparison to her husband of 28 years. She called Ruelas over from backstage to pose next to Consuelos, 53. “Come on Louie, don’t be shy,” Ripa said, “Now is not the time to be shy.”

As Ripa directed Ruelas to pose side by side next to Consuelos, Guidice shared that her husband is Puerto Rican and Dominican, then she drew a blank on the rest of his heritage.

Consuelos, who was born in Spain to an Italian mother and a Mexican father, looked at the monitor as he and Ruelas flashed bright white smiles.

“I can see it!” he said of the resemblance, before shaking Ruelas’ hand.

But some fans did not see the resemblance.

“I’m sorry, but Louie DOES NOT look – even the slightest bit – like Mark Consuelos! …Maybe Teresa was trying to be funny by making a joke #RHONJ,” one commenter wrote on X.

“Teresa really took that “Love 💕 Bubble 🫧” pill 💊 seriously and is in delusional land. 😵‍💫,” another agreed.

“A whole new level of delusion,” a third chimed in.

“Love is truly blind,” another noted.

Others thought Ripa was shady by having the two men pose together.

“Kelly Ripa is hilarious and lowkey messy, cuz she had them stand side by side lol 😩😂😩🤣 like ain’t no way he looks like my man chile,” one Instagram commenter cracked.

“They look nothing alike. They are both Latino, that’s it. Kelly should’ve told Teresa not in a million years,” another wrote.

Teresa Giudice Has Gushed About Ruelas’ Latino Heritage in the Past

While Giudice spaced out on her husband’s full lineage, Ruelas does have Mexican blood like Consuelos. According to BravoTV.com, the New Jersey-based businessman said at BravoCon that he is Dominican, Puerto Rican, and Mexican but was “born and raised in the Bronx.” He met Giudice when she was taking a walk at the Jersey Shore following her split from her first husband Joe.

Just ahead of her debut on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2022, Giudice told People magazine she hoped to impress her new husband on the dance floor. “My husband is Latino, so he definitely has the moves,” she said. “So, I definitely have to make him proud. He dances amazing. So, I have to make him and his family proud.”

In May 2024, she shared more details on her spicy relationship with Ruelas. Speaking with Extra, she shared that her husband is very romantic. “He sent me 333 roses because I have a tattoo … 333,” the Bravo star said. “I never knew Latino lovers were so passionate.”