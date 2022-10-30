DWTS Season 31 Contestants to Star in Christmas Movie Together

Two contestants from the 31st season of ”Dancing with the Stars” will be featured in a movie together.

The cast for the 31st season of the Disney+ celebrity ballroom competition included several actors, including Jason Lewis, Cheryl Ladd, Selma Blair, Daniel Durant, and Trevor Donavan. But two surprising DWTS stars with few acting credits announced that they will appear in a movie together this holiday season.

Teresa Giudice & Vinny Guadagnino Will Both Appear in a TV Christmas Movie

In a post shared to her Instagram page in October 2022, DWTS Season 31 alum Teresa Giudice revealed she will appear in the VH1 holiday movie titled, “Fuhgeddabout Christmas.”

The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, who was eliminated from DWTS in Week 2, shared photos from the set with co-stars Renee Graziano (“Mob Wives”), Justina Valentine (”Wild N Out”), and media personality, Perez Hilton.

“EXCITING NEWS!” Giudice captioned the post. “I’m in a Christmas movie!! Fuhgeddabout Christmas is premiering December 21 at 8pm ET on @vh1!! I’m honored to be part of this project with so many talented people.”

Giudice went on to say she had “a blast” working on the movie with the co-stars she named. But the Bravo star forgot to mention that fellow DWTS contestant Vinny Guadagnino is also in the film.

Guadagnino hit the comment section of Giudice’s post to note that he is also in the movie.

“I’m in this too! We keep doing the same things,” the “Jersey Shore” star wrote to Giudice.

“Love it,” Giudice replied.

According to E! News, a “Fuhgeddabout it Christmas “ also stars Vincent Pastore, Fetty Wap, Nick Cannon, Sway, and more. The synopsis for the film reads: “When an Italian American superstar realizes her family is fed up with her workaholic ways, she gets help from her celebrity friends, Santa, and magical elves to give them the best Christmas ever.”

Giudice has a few acting credits to her name. She played a stripper in the 1997 film “Donnie Brasco,” and she made a cameo in the 2009 NBC series, “Mercy,” per IMDb.

Guadagnino’s IMDb page boasts acting credits on “The Gate of Fallen Angels,” “The Hard Times of RH Berger,” and “90210.”

Teresa Giudice & Vinny Guadagnino Aren’t the Only DWTS Season 31 Stars Who’ve Appeared in Holiday Movies

Other DWTS season 31 stars have also had roles in holiday movies.

According to Us Weekly, pro dancer Emma Slater’s partner, Trevor Donovan, has made a name for himself on Hallmark. He has appeared in a list of holiday VTV movies including “Marry Me at Christmas,” “SnowComing, “USS Christmas,” “Nantucket Noel” and Jingle Bell Christmas”

The Hallmark Channel page revealed that Cheryl Ladd starred in the holiday flick “Royal New Year’s Eve.” Ladd also appeared in 2018’s ”The Christmas Contract.”

Even DWTS host Tyra Banks made a Christmas movie. In 2018 she starred in “Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve.” At the time, Banks told Entertainment Weekly that a good Christmas movie is one that “you want to watch… over and over and over, every single year.”

“Where every year, the whole family comes over, and you guys have seen it seven times, and this year it’s gonna be eight,” the DWTS host said. “That is essential.”

