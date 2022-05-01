DWTS Alum to Undergo Double Mastectomy Following Breast Cancer Diagnosis

“Dancing With the Stars” alum and “Little Women: LA” star Terra Jolé will be undergoing surgery after receiving a cancer diagnosis.

The reality TV star announced on Instagram that she has breast cancer and that she will undergo a double mastectomy, which she told her mother in the video.

“I have breast cancer,” she wrote in the caption. “Hardest call I’ve ever made was this video telling my mom for the first time.”

Jolé was a contestant on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2016, and she was partnered with professional dancer Sasha Farber. Together, they placed in 5th on season 23 of the show.

Jolé Did Not Want to Hide Her Diagnosis

The post goes on, with Jolé saying that she had a tough decision to make after receiving her diagnosis.

“I had two choices. 1. Hide and not share on social media,” she wrote. “2. Take you along the fight with me. Since our lives have been public for the last 10 years, it’s only fair we make this journey together. More soon…”

She later uploaded another post, telling fans why she made the decision she did and encouraged people to undergo regular health screenings.

“We are so lucky to be in a place in time where breast cancer can be conquered and that’s just what I’m going to do,” she wrote in the post. “Instead of fearing the outcome, I’d like to celebrate the strength that so many women make every single year through breast cancer.”

She said she’d update her followers every Friday on the journey, but that she would not be posting about her cancer on other days of the week.

She concluded by thanking her followers.

“From our family to yours, thank you!” she wrote. “To every woman out there, you’re never too young to have your breast checked! If you feel something say something!”

Friends & Fans Sent Well Wishes & Prayers

Under the post of her announcement, friends and fans sent well-wishes to the star.

“I’m so sorry Terra…” professional dancer Hayley Erbert wrote. “Sending you prayers and healing energy!”

Perez Hilton commented, “Sending you #healing!!!!!”

Paralympic athlete Ellie Robinson wrote, “Sending all my love ❤️ remember how strong you are!!”

One person shared their own story about cancer.

“You have got this,” they wrote. “I myself was diagnosed on oct 2020 at age 39 with breast cancer I also underwent I double mastectomy and just finished with my reconstruction on dec. 30. I was early dictated so it was still stage 0 almost stage 1. I will say it was a hard journey but I got through it thinking of my girls.”

Another person commented, “Oh Terra! I’m so sorry to hear this. Stay strong. Do everything you have to do. You’ll beat it! You’re an amazing woman and will fight it! Love you friend!!”

Jole previously had her breasts checked after one began to “discharge blood,” she shared with People in 2017.

“There is nothing more nerve-wracking than waiting for your breast cancer results,” she said at the time. “All you can really do is stay positive and keep your mind busy. I found myself pushing the family out to water parks and other daily adventures. Things that I knew would be harder to do if facing an uphill cancer battle.”

She did not receive a diagnosis of cancer at the time.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return in the fall of 2022 in a new home. The show will now air live exclusively on Disney+ instead of on ABC.

