DWTS Competitor ‘Could Have Died’ Following Incident Near Home

A former “Dancing With the Stars” cast member is speaking out after an incident that occurred near his home in Florida that he says could have ended very badly.

Terrell Owens, who appeared on season 25 of the ballroom competition show, said that a dispute involving his neighbor could have turned out far worse than it did and he’s not backing down.

On August 5, 2022, TMZ released the audio of a 911 call in which Owens’ neighbor claimed that the former NFLer was speeding in the neighborhood and then he “threatened” her.

“He got out of his car and started threatening me. He was literally speeding and then got mad at me because we were crossing in the sidewalk and he nearly hit us,” the woman said on the recording.

The woman, who was identified as Caitlyn Davis, said that she felt threatened because “a black man was approaching a white woman.” Owens ended up getting much of the back and forth with Davis on camera.

Police arrived on the scene and were able to get everything squared away, but Owens isn’t ready to let it all go.

There Is a Change.org Petition Seeking Criminal Charges Against Davis

Regarding the incident that took place last night,

NEED YOUR HELP by signing this petition to put Caitlyn Davis aka another “Karen” in jail that endangered my life.

See CAREN ACT LAW… https://t.co/eHbrkOLVDC — Terrell Owens (@terrellowens) August 4, 2022

Shortly after the incident occurred, Owens shared a Change.org petition that seeks the attention of Florida District Attorney Ashley Moody in hopes she will prosecute Davis.

“Regarding the incident that took place last night, NEED YOUR HELP by signing this petition to put Caitlyn Davis aka another ‘Karen’ in jail that endangered my life. See CAREN ACT LAW…,” Owens tweeted along with a link to the petition.

“This has to stop!! False police reports are punishable by law for up to a year in jail. To call the police for basically him just being a black man in his own neighborhood is just beyond unacceptable. Both police and tax payer money are being wasted for calls such as these. Absolutely despicable. Please sign this petition now. This woman deserves to be in jail for false police reporting and her racist behavior that could of potentially led and claimed yet another innocent black life being taken had the police acted differently,” a portion of the petition’s description reads.

At the time of this writing, more than 15,000 signatures have been added to the petition.

Additionally, Owens is selling “Karen is real” merchandise, according to an Instagram post he shared on August 6, 2022.

Owens Feels That Things Could Have Gone Much Differently ‘if the Wrong Type of Cops Came Out’

Following the incident, Owens sat down for a chat with TMZ Sports in which he said that he “honestly could have died” had things gone different.

“If the wrong type of cops came out, if they got the wrong type of information. Her, you saw the video, she started crying, you never know how that situation could’ve turned,” Owens explained. “I could’ve died. Honestly, I could have died and the storyline would be totally different,” he continued.

Owens went on to say that he hopes the story gets in front of District Attorney Ashley Moody.

“Like I said, this could’ve been a situation where you guys may not have been talking to me live here today, but been talking about me in another way,” he said.

