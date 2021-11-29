DWTS Winner’s Wife Hospitalized After Body ‘Shut Down’

Teyana Taylor, the famous wife of “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 champion Iman Shumpert, was rushed to the hospital after her body quit on her while she was on tour.

Taylor revealed that she was in the hospital in a candid Instagram post where she updated her fans.

“Thank you so much for all the warm love, sweet videos & prayers from my CT rose petals… I love y’all!” she wrote. “Thank you for being so understanding. Y’all know Petunia don’t miss no shows & most importantly, know I’ve been leaving it all on tha stage for a month straight 1000%.”

She added, “So I am really saddened to have not been able to do the same for you last night. My team & I tried everything down to the very last second to get me out on that stage, but my body simply just gave out, which actually started a few days ago. SHUT DOWN, my body actually low-key betrayed me.”

Taylor Says She Will Be Fine

In the post, Taylor shared that she’d previously performed with a broken foot and other kinds of ailments, but she could not do it this time around.

“But honestly you have to listen to your body and know when to sit down; or it will definitely sit you down…. in the ER,” Taylor wrote in the post. “Mine sat my a** down in the ER for sure but I’ve since got the proper fluids and nutrients put back into my body all night/morning & will take the next few days off to continue to recover.”

She said the shows she missed would be rescheduled and all tickets would be honored.

This is not the first scare Taylor has experienced when it comes to her health. In an episode of her show, “We Got Love Teyana & Iman,” the star previously opened up about having biopsies done on her breast tissue because cancer runs in her family.

Taylor Is ‘Proud’ Of Her Husband For Winning DWTS

In a previous Instagram post, Taylor shared how proud she is of her husband for pulling through and winning “Dancing With the Stars.”

“THE LEVEL OF PROUD I AM IS TEWWWW MUCH TO EVEN PUT IN WORDS!!! WOW,” she wrote following the season 30 finale of the show. “Congrats @imanshumpert @daniellakaragach I am proud but NOT shocked!!! YALL GOT THAT! AS YOU SHOULD! WELL DESERVED!!”

She added, “Thank you for trusting one another, believing in one another, killing that sh** every week & most importantly foot working that mutha f***ing mirror ball home!!! PERIOD!! Congrats guys!!! … thank you @dancingabc & all the fans and friends that VOTEDDDD every single week!!! You are appreciated.”

Shumpert also took to Instagram to thank everyone for believing in him and voting for him as well as to thank all of the people who work behind-the-scenes on the show.

“At the end of the day I’m the same shordy from oak park that don’t know much but ‘go,'” he wrote. “And every pro, contestant, judge and production not only pushed me to improve but openly pushed me to win! Inspiring someone can truly happen both ways!”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

