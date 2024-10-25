DWTS Champ’s Ex Linked to Movie Star 4 Months After Divorce: Report

The ex-wife of a “Dancing with the Stars” champion was recently spotted looking cozy with a major movie star. DWTS season 30 winner Iman Shumpert and his ex-wife, Teyana Taylor, divorced in June, reported the Jasmine Brand.

On October 22, Page Six reported Taylor was spotted hanging out with Leonardo DiCaprio at a New York City club until the wee hours of the morning.

Teyana Taylor & Leonardo DiCaprio Were ‘Dancing Very Closely’

Page Six described the encounter between DiCaprio and Taylor as “cozy” as they hung out at the nightclub The Stafford Room.

The media outlet indicated that she was hosting a party at the club that night. The event happened after Taylor appeared at an event to present Dionne Warwick as she joined the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

DiCaprio attended Taylor’s event solo, having dined earlier in the night with his girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti. After the pair’s “intimate” dinner, DiCaprio attended the party without Ceretti by his side.

According to a source for Page Six, Taylor and DiCaprio were “dancing very closely.”

“They hung out the whole night and they were pretty much in a corner together,” the insider told Page Six. The two shared “a lot of laughs” together throughout the evening, and the insider added that she appeared to be “very protective” of DiCaprio and his privacy.

Page Six noted that the source did not see any kissing or hand-holding between the two, despite the pair appearing cozy and “flirty.”

The pair remained at the club until about 3 a.m., the source told Page Six, when they left together. According to Page Six, it was “unclear” whether DiCaprio and Taylor shared a car or not.

As Page Six noted, some rumors about a romance between Taylor and DiCaprio swirled earlier in the year, as well. They were seen at a pre-Oscars party in March and appeared close and flirty, Page Six indicated.

In early 2024, DiCaprio and Taylor worked together on a Paul Thomas Anderson film titled “The Battle of Baktan Cross.” The movie also stars Sean Penn, Regina Hall, and Benicio DelToro and is expected to be released in August 2025.

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert’s Finalized Their Divorce in June

In November 2023, TMZ reported that Taylor quietly filed for divorce from Shumpert. The media outlet noted that Taylor filed in January 2023, and the couple did not announce their separation until eight months later.

Shumpert and Taylor wed in 2016 and have two girls together. TMZ reported that according to the paperwork she filed, Taylor started to work toward divorce twice before.

According to TMZ, Taylor’s legal filing in January 2023 indicated she was “unable to handle the emotional rollercoaster” of her marriage with Shumpert any longer.

The Jasmine Brand reviewed the final ruling in the couple’s divorce. The media outlet reported that the court ordered Shumpert to make a one-time payment to Taylor. The Jasmine Brand didn’t disclose the specific figure, but indicated it was seven figures.

In addition, the Jasmine Brand reported, that Taylor retained four properties in the divorce and the value of the properties was an estimated $10 million. Shumpert retained properties in Miami, Florida, and two in Georgia, the media outlet noted.

The court also ordered Shumpert to pay Taylor $8,000 a month in child support, the Jasmine Brand reported. The media outlet added that the court also ordered Shumpert to pay the full fees for his daughters’ private school.