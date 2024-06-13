Former DWTS Contestant Shuts Down Question About the End of Her Long-Running Show

A former “Dancing With the Stars” contestant shut down a question about the end of her long-running show.

In a June 2024 interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Dancing With the Stars” season 30 alum Amanda Kloots was asked how she feels about her daytime talk show, “The Talk,” ending its 14-year run later this year.

Kloots said she wants to enjoy the final months of the CBS chat fest and its abbreviated 15th season later this year. “We have till December,” the 42-year-old TV host told ET. “So I don’t think we’ve even thought about it yet to be honest, because we got to finish this season and now we get to come back. So ask us in November.”

In addition to Kloots, “The Talk” features Akbar Gbajabiamila, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, and Sheryl Underwood.

‘The Talk Will Have a ‘Big Sendoff’ in December 2024

In April 2024, Deadline reported that “The Talk” will have a shortened 15th season this fall and will end for good in December 2024.

In a statement posted by the Hollywood Reporter, CBS executives promised, “For the final season, we plan to celebrate the show and give it the proper sendoff it deserves when it concludes in December 2024.”

Kloots told Us Weekly she was grateful for the extended heads-up from the network so that the show can go out with a proper goodbye. “You know, we’re so grateful though that we get next season and that we get to end [it] on our own terms,” “The Talk” host said in April. “And we’re gonna give you such a great ending to this beautiful, beautiful show.”

Over its 14-year run, “The Talk” featured several incarnations of co-hosts, including Sara Gilbert, Julie Chen Moonves, Sharon Osbourne, Leah Remini, Holly Robinson Peete, Aisha Tyler, Eve, Marie Osmond, and veteran “Dancing With the Stars” judge Carrie Ann Inaba.

CS has not announced if any of the former co-hosts will return for the finale sendoff.

Amanda Kloots Doesn’t Know What She’ll Do When ‘The Talk’ Ends

Kloots joined “The Talk” during its 11th season in 2021. She told ET she does not know what her next career endeavor will be.

“I always say in this business a phone call will change our life in a second, so you can’t really plan,” she said. “You can just hustle, work hard and dream big and you never know.”

Kloots only has a few acting credits, per IMDb. But on a June 2024 episode of “The Talk,” the Broadway star and former Rockettes dancer shared that she taped a guest spot on the TV drama “Blue Bloods.”

“I did my first guest star on a TV show, ‘Blue Bloods’,” Kloots told her fellow co-hosts. “I have to sing their praises, the whole cast and crew over there are so wonderful and welcoming. And they made it so easy. I was a little nervous but as soon as I was on set, they calmed all the nerves. It’s such a well-oiled machine over there and such a big family.”

