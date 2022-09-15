Fans Urge ‘Dancing With the Stars’ to Make Change Ahead of Season 31

Some fans of “Dancing With the Stars” are urging the show to make changes ahead of the season 31 premiere.

Season 31 of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to premiere on Disney+ on Monday, September 19, 2022. The show will air exclusively on Disney+ at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific throughout the U.S. and Canada. The show will wrap up for the season on Monday, November 22, 2022.

Fans Want Fewer Theme Nights

After the announcement of certain theme nights that are coming up on season 31 of the show, some fans took to Reddit to express their discontent with the show’s hankering for theme nights.

“Pissed if we don’t get a Shakira night instead of James Bond/Michael Buble, idk any of his bland music,” one person wrote on Reddit. “I’m going to need some flavor and seasoning this season or Latin night.”

In the replies, many fans agreed.

“I’m kind of surprised, if they are trying to appeal to a younger audience, that James Bond is a theme they would go with,” one reply reads. “Michael Buble, not sure if that’s what young people are into today, but I know there’s more to his theme night than trying to appeal to a demographic. I’d love Latin night to return (would still love to see Selena night, as she has many songs she wrote in her short lifetime that would work well with the different dance styles).”

One person commented, “I’m so over theme nights lol.”

Others said they “hate” theme nights, and one said they thought the show might be “over budget for the season.”

When it comes to Bond night, some people took to Reddit to say they weren’t excited about it.

“So one lucky person will get the iconic James Bond theme everyone knows and probably get to do it to a tango if I had to guess while everyone else gets a random song from one of the past movies. Or the pros and troupe members will get the iconic James Bond theme in order to keep things fair,” a reply reads.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Showrunner Teases Disney Night Theme Night Change

Disney Night will be going through some changes ahead of the new season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Conrad Green, the new showrunner for the upcoming season of the show, opened up to Entertainment Weekly about this season’s theme nights and the changes made to existing nights.

“They will actually be doing a Disney+ night, not Disney, which is great because it means you’ve got this incredible catalog to look at,” he said. “Everything from Marvel to Disney Pixar, all of the animated films, all of their live-action films. There’s such a range. We’re really looking forward to broadening out what was Disney night to Disney+ night and having a fantastic eclectic night to enjoy.”

He also teased Michael Buble night and Elvis night with “full access to all of the Elvis catalog.”

The show is also bringing back the skybox, which is a fan-favorite feature, and new host Alfonso Ribeiro will be conducting interviews there.

“No one’s going to be better at that than Alfonso,” Green shared. “Not only is he a former champion of the show, but he loves the show and is passionate about it. He knows the dancers really well. He really knows what he’s talking about. He empathizes with the celebrities, what they’re going through, and he’s also a really good old friend of Tyra’s.”