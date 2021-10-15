All ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Theme Nights, Double Eliminations Leaked by Judge

ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” is filled with theme nights throughout the competition, keeping things interesting for the viewers, professional dancers and celebrities during the season. Now, one judge took a bit of the mystery away by uploading a photo of the schedule for the rest of season 30.

An Instagram follower of Carrie Ann Inaba’s took a screenshot of her Instagram story on Tuesday, October 12, when she uploaded a list of every theme night for the entire season and also appeared to leak all the double-elimination nights. The viewer then uploaded the screenshot to Reddit with the title, “CAI posting the season schedule.”

As the show often hypes up the theme nights, it’s possible this was not supposed to be leaked by the judge. However, it’s also likely each of the professional dancers and celebrities was already aware of the schedule and had the same list in front of them, so the only people who were surprised by any of the leaks were the fans of the show.

The ‘Dancing With the Stars” Season Has 11 Episodes

According to the screenshot, season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars” will wrap up on Monday, November 22, 2021.

If the list does not change, here’s what the rest of the “Dancing With the Stars” season looks like.

Monday, October 18: Grease Night, one elimination

Monday, October 25: Horror Night, one elimination

Monday, November 1: Queen Night, one elimination

Monday, November 8: TBD (or Fashion Night), double elimination

Monday, November 15: Semi-Finale, double elimination

Monday, November 22: Finale

The schedule also points to there being one dance per night for all the couples until November 1, when there will be one dance a night plus relay dances.

Then, on November 8, it appears there will be a dance-off, and the “Judges’ redemption” dance where couples take a dance that did not go over well for them earlier in the season and repeat it will take place on November 15 for the semi-finale.

It’s possible that the schedule is still subject to change.

Fans Speculated on What the Theme Nights Could Mean

When it comes to which theme nights people were excited for and which ones were confusing, many fans questioned what exactly the sheet meant by “Queen Night.” Many commenters landed on the night being one to honor the band Queen, and others weren’t sure how to feel about that.

“We already had one ‘let’s butcher the songs of a famous artist’ night, do we really need another?” one commenter wrote.

Another responded to that, writing, “RIGHT! With all the money Disney and ABC is pulling in you’d think they could afford the licensing rights to songs, the live band is just god awful no offense.”

Some fans also said they would have liked the season better if the double-elimination nights came earlier in the season rather than having two back-to-back leading up to the finale.

With all the confusion around the double elimination night on Disney Week, it’s possible ABC will clarify the rules ahead of another double elimination.

“Dancing With the Stars” airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ABC.

