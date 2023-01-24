DWTS Alum Says Uncomfortable Moment With Disney Actor ‘Should Have Never Happened’

On January 23, 2023, actor Tim Allen denied a claim made by former “Dancing With the Stars” competitor Pamela Anderson. According to Variety, Anderson wrote about Allen in her new memoir, “Love, Pamela,” recalling a time that she was on the set of “Home Improvement” alongside the actor.

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked,” Anderson wrote.

“‘Now we’re even.’ I laughed uncomfortably,” she added.

Allen has denied the claims, telling Heavy, “No, it never happened. I would never do such a thing.” The actor first gave his statement to Variety.

Heavy reached out to a rep for Anderson who responded with a statement given to Vanity Fair from the “Baywatch” star.

“This true story is just one of many surreal and uncomfortable situations I learned to navigate. My book goes into how it made me feel over the course of my life and, in this case, my career. I have no ill will toward Tim. But like the rest, it should never have happened,” the statement read.

Here’s what you need to know:

Pamela Anderson Had a Recurring Role on ‘Home Improvement’

Anderson joined the cast of “Home Improvement” in 1991, according to IMDb.

She appeared in a total of 23 episodes in a recurring role for the first two seasons of the series. She returned in season 6 as a guest star, reprising her role as Lisa the tool girl before officially leaving the series in 1997 — the same year that her role on “Baywatch” ended.

Anderson went on to appear in dozens of additional shows, both on television and on the big screen. She has also appeared in music videos and she’s covered many magazines over the course of her career.

The 55-year-old decided that she wanted to share a big more about her life by way of a memoir and a documentary that will be released on the same day. In mid-January 2023, Anderson told People magazine that her two sons “encouraged [her] to tell [her] story.” She said that the writing process was like “therapy” for her.

“[There’s] a little bit of anxiety before it comes out, because this has been a year, basically, of therapy, going through my life from my first memory to my last memory. I’m really proud of it. It is something I wrote every word of. I didn’t have a collaborator. I didn’t have any ghostwriter, nothing,” she told the outlet.

Pamela Anderson Wrote Candidly in Her Memoir

According to Variety, Anderson’s claim about Allen is just “one of many” explosive claims that she made in her book.

“Her blond bombshell image was ubiquitous in the 1990s. Discovered in the stands of a football game, she was immediately rocket launched into fame, becoming Playboy’s favorite cover girl and an emblem of Hollywood glamour and sexuality. But what happens when you lose grip on your own life—and the image the notoriety machine creates for you is not who you really are?” reads the description of “Love, Pamela” on the Harper Collins website.

In her own words, Anderson has been through quite a bit in her life, and she’s ready to share much of the behind-the-scenes things with the world.

“It’s just one girl’s story of how I made it through: a small-town girl going to Los Angeles and just going through all the wild and crazy adventures I did and then circling back and going home,” Anderson told People.

Anderson’s book and her documentary are set to be released on January 31, 2023.

READ NEXT: Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green’s Joint Interview Leaves Big Question Unanswered