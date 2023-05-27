DWTS Family Mourns the Loss of an Icon

The “Dancing With the Stars” family is mourning the loss of legendary singer Tina Turner.

On May 24, 2023, Turner’s rep confirmed that she died at her home in Zurich, Switzerland, at the age of 83. She had been suffering from a number of illnesses, including intestinal cancer, stroke, and kidney failure, according to Today.

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model. There will be a private funeral ceremony attended by close friends and family. Please respect the privacy of her family at this difficult time,” a statement from her publicist, sent to People magazine, read, in part.

Soon after the news was confirmed, several members of the DWTS family took to social media to share their condolences.

Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba & Cheryl Burke All Reacted to Tina Turner’s Death

Turner’s music has been an inspiration to many, especially when it comes to the art of dance. Over the years, Turner’s songs have been used for various routines on DWTS. Moreover, some of the people on the show were fans of Turner and expressed such in their posts following her death.

“Absolute legend !!!! And one of my favorite songs to dance to of all time. RIP Tina,” DWTS judge Derek Hough captioned a post on his Instagram feed. Hough included a video of a number that he performed with DWTS champ Nicole Scherzinger to Turner’s “Proud Mary.”

“Simply the best…” former DWTS competitor Zendaya captioned a post on her feed. Retired DWTS pro Cheryl Burke shared the post to her Instagram Stories and added “#RIP” along with the crown emoji.

Meanwhile, DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba posted a tribute of sorts to Turner on her Instagram Stories.

“Rest in peace Tina Turner,” Inaba wrote, along with the prayer hands emoji. She then posted one of Turner’s quotes about being “stuck” in an “unhealthy situation.”

“I remember learning of the concept of ‘self help’ from watching her story,” Inaba wrote in a subsequent post. “I was inspired by her immense courage, not to mention her talent. I met her once. I ran into her while touring. When we crossed paths, I literally burst into tears. I was taken aback at how powerful her presence was. I knew I was in the presence of a spiritual leader,” Inaba continued.

Tina Turner’s Instagram Account Was Updated Following Her Death

Following Turner’s death, a photo was uploaded to her Instagram feed.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” read the caption.

“With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly,” the caption continued.

Hundreds of fans left messages of condolences in the comments section of the post.

