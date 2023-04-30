DWTS Alum’s Ex Flashes Engagement Ring 6 Months After Confirming New Relationship

Billy Ray Cyrus and his ex-wife Tish have wasted no time in moving on from their nearly 30-year marriage. In April 2022, the “Dancing With the Stars” alum’s spouse of 28 years filed for divorce – and now they are both engaged to other people.

On April 29, 2023, Tish revealed that she is engaged to “Prison Break” star Dominic Purcell.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tish Cyrus Shared a Close-Up of Her Engagement Ring on Instagram

In a photo posted to Instagram, Tish, 55, shared a close-up of her sparkling, emerald-cut engagement ring as Purcell, 53, hugged her from behind as they posed together in Malibu, California. A second photo showed the couple in an embrace.

“A thousand times…. YES ❤️ @dominicpurcell,” Tish captioned the post.

Fans, family, and friends reacted to the big news.

Purcell’s daughter Audrey posted a series of smiley face and heart emoji, as well as an Instagram story congratulating the couple. “Congratulations to my Dad and @tishcyrus. Thank you for being such a wonderful couple and beautiful example of love, I love you both so much!” she wrote.

On Instagram, Purcell joked about being the couple’s wedding planner. He posted a photo with the caption, ”Men trying to work out a #wedding……..Ceremony at? —Don’t know? Reception at? —Don’t know? Honeymoon?— Easy, nearest wave. 🌊🏄‍♂️ Thoughts Tish?” the groom-to-be wrote.

Tish and Purcell went public with their relationship by going Instagram official in November 2022, per E! News. Just three months later, a source told Us Weekly that things “couldn’t be better” for the new couple. “[Tish] truly feels like she found her soulmate,” an insider said.

Tish and her ex-husband Billy Ray are parents to Miley, Braison, and Noah Cyrus, as well as Brandi and Trace Cyrus from Tish’s previous relationship.

Purcell has four kids with his ex-wife, Rebecca Williamson. In addition to Audrey, he is the father to Lily-Rose, Augustus, and Joseph Purcell.

Billy Ray Cyrus Got Engaged to Firerose in August 2022

Tish Cyrus went official with her relationship with Purcell just as her ex-husband revealed he had been secretly engaged. In November 2022, Billy Ray, 61, confirmed that he was engaged to singer Firerose—and had been for three months. In an interview with People, Firerose revealed that in August 2022, her boyfriend of several months popped the question in a nonchalant way.

“Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you…wanna marry me?’ And I was just like, ‘Of course I do. I love you,’” Firerose revealed in the interview. “He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever ”

Billy Ray added that being with Firerose gave his life “a little more balance” after a tumultuous few years prior.

When Tish filed for divorce one year ago, she cited “irreconcilable differences” and revealed that she had not lived with Billy Ray for more than two years, according to Entertainment Tonight. It was also the third time she had filed for divorce. Billy Ray has stated that he did not become romantically involved with Firerose while he was still with Tish.

The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer told People that he began working with Firerose on music and that their relationship evolved from there. “It just evolved more into, as musical soulmates, to soulmates, happy, pure love that to me, I didn’t know could exist,” he said.

READ NEXT: DWTS Semi-Finalist Ties the Knot