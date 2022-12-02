DWTS Alum’s Ex Confirms Romance 4 Months After Divorce

The ex-wife of a “Dancing With the Stars” alum has officially moved on just four months after her divorce.

Billy Ray Cyrus, who competed on season 4 of DWTS alongside pro Karina Smirnoff, and his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, ended their marriage in April 2022, according to Us Weekly.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths,” the former couple said in a joint statement obtained by People magazine.

“We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important,” the statement continued.

In the time since, both Billy Ray and Tish have moved on with new relationships.

Tish Is Dating ‘Prison Break’ Actor Dominic Purcell

Tish seems to be cozying up with actor Dominic Purcell ❤️ so happy she is finding love again – Billy clearly has moved on as well. Tish deserves someone amazing! pic.twitter.com/4U1vQReLdy — miley news 🐱 (@SocialSmiler) November 25, 2022

Tish appeared to go Instagram official with Dominic Purcell when she shared a snap of the two together on her Instagram Stories, according to Page Six.

“Thanks for the cute photo @vijatm,” Tish captioned the photo, tagging Purcell and adding a red heart emoji.

In another pic shared by Tish’s daughter Lily, the new couple appeared side by side, with Tish holding onto Purcell’s arm as they stood in a grassy area.

“Cute,” Lily captioned the photo.

Before the relationship was made public, a source told Hollywood Life that Tish was seeing someone new, though she was “keeping her man under wraps.” The source said that Tish’s kids “approve” of the new romance.

“Miley is happy for her mom because she seems happy with this guy,” the source said.

Billy Ray Is Engaged to Firerose

Billy Ray has also moved on following his marriage and is engaged to Australian singer Firerose. In an interview with People magazine, Billy Ray revealed that Firerose moved in with him in Tennessee over the summer. A few weeks later, he proposed.

“Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you, do you wanna marry me?’ And I was just like, ‘Of course I do. I love you.’ He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever,'” Firerose recalled.

Rumors that Billy Ray had been engaged started circulating after he shared a photo of himself and Firerose, in which she was wearing a diamond ring. Fans immediately took to the comments section to inquire about the ring in the picture. A short while later, the two confirmed that they were indeed engaged.

“Happiness is everything,” Billy Ray captioned a photo alongside his bride-to-be on November 30, 2022. No word yet on when Billy Ray and Firerose plan on tying the knot.

