Tom Bergeron Says DWTS Just Made The ‘Smartest Decision’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron is super excited about a change the show just made for its upcoming 31st season — he could not be happier that Alfonso Ribeiro has been asked to join as a co-host.

Here’s what he said and how Ribeiro responded:

Bergeron Says Hiring Ribeiro is the ‘Smartest Decision’

On July 14, “Dancing With the Stars” announced that Alfonso Ribeiro would be joining host Tyra Banks in the ballroom starting in season 31 and Bergeron said in a congratulatory Instagram post that it’s one of the “smartest decisions” the show has ever made.

“Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one. Congratulations, buddy!” raved Bergeron on Instagram

Fellow former “Dancing With the Stars” host Erin Andrews then chimed in with, “I agree on both! Congrats @therealalfonsoribeiro,” and several pro dancers — Cheryl Burke, Anna Trebunskaya, and Julz Tocker — left comments of congratulations.

To Bergeron’s original message, Ribeiro replied, “I just hope I can make you proud,” to which Bergeron replied, “I have no doubt.”

This is actually kind of the second time Ribeiro is taking over for Bergeron — when Bergeron left “America’s Funniest Videos” in 2015, Ribeiro took over as the host of the long-running home video show on ABC.

Incidentally, the “Conrad Green” Bergeron is referring to is the original showrunner who left “Dancing With the Stars” at the end of season 18 in 2014. There have been several different showrunners since then, including the one responsible for firing Bergeron and Andrews, Andrew Llinares. He stepped down from his showrunning duties in March 2022 and Green is returning for season 31 amidst the show’s move to Disney Plus, according to Variety.

Fans were hoping that Green’s return might mean Bergeron would come back — he did say that Green is “the only person” who could get him to consider returning — but unfortunately for the Bergeron fans, that ship has sailed.

The Cast is Super Excited for Ribeiro to Join

In a post when the news was announced, Ribeiro’s season 19 partner Witney Carson wrote a lengthy Instagram post congratulating her “brother/uncle” on the new gig and welcoming him back to the ballroom.

“Can’t think of a more perfect fit to host @dancingwiththestars than my brother/uncle (I say uncle because he’s twice my age) @therealalfonsoribeiro 👏how grateful I am to have your friendship all these years and to have these monumental memories together.. I was just a baby, at 18 years old when I got you as a partner and you made my dreams reality! I cannot wait to hopefully be on that stage with you once again, and watch you light it up,” wrote Carson.

Several other pros chimed in on their Instagram stories to congratulate Ribeiro and express their excitement to see him back on the show, and co-host Banks released a statement in the Disney Plus press release when the news was announced.

“I’ve known Alfonso since I was 19 years old and he always puts a smile on my face whenever I see him,” said Banks in a statement. “Having such a fun-loving, longtime friend as co-host warms my heart. Plus, he’s won the competition before, so he knows exactly what the stars are going through. Bantering back and forth with him live is going to be so much fun!”

“‘Dancing with the Stars’ has been such an important part of my life for so many years, and I am ecstatic to officially re-join this tight-knit family as co-host,” added Ribeiro at the time. “Tyra and I have a longstanding friendship that I hope will resonate with all of the fans at home as we kick off this new season on Disney Plus.”

“Dancing With the Stars” should be announcing the cast on September 8 as part of Disney Plus Day, then the show is set to premiere on September 19, according to “Dancing With the Stars” insider Kristyn Burtt.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

