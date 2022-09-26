Tom Bergeron Poses With New ‘DWTS’ Host & Fans Have a Lot to Say About It

Tom Bergeron was the host of “Dancing with the Stars” for 28 seasons.

Fans loved his quick wit and banter in the ballroom, so many were shocked when was let go from the show in 2020 and replaced with Tyra Banks. Banks hosted two seasons solo, to very mixed reviews, but for the show’s season 31 move to Disney+, producers brought in a co-host” onetime “DWTS” champ, Alfonso Ribeiro. The former “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” star also replaced Bergeron as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” in 2015, according to Variety.

During a September 2022 episode of Cheryl Burke’s “Burke in the Game” podcast, Bergeron said he has “no issues” with anybody who is “in front of the camera” on “Dancing With the Stars.” “Someone’s offered a gig, they’re fully entitled to take it,” he said.

He went a step further by posting proof that he’s all good with at least one of his replacements.

Tom Bergeron Posted a Photo With Alfonso Ribeiro & Fans Freaked Out

In September 2022, Bergeron posted an Instagram photo of him and Riberio out to lunch together. The veteran TV hosts smiled as they sat side by side at a restaurant table in the photo.

“Great time today catching up over lunch with one of my favorite TV Hosts,” Bergeron captioned the pic.

Ribeiro also shared the photo and captioned it, “Had a great time with this great man. @tombergeron.”

Fans had a lot to say about the photo, In the comment section, many wrote that they think Bergeron should be brought back to host “DWTS” with Ribeiro.

“You two should be the hosts… NOT Tyra,” one fan wrote.

“Wish it was you two hosting together – such a power duo,” another agreed.

“Love Alfonso. Should be both of u hosting DWTS. I never understand what goes through producer’s heads. If it’s not broke why fix it?” another asked.

A few fans also joked that Ribeiro keeps “taking” all of Bergeron’s jobs.

Tom Bergeron Gave Alfonso Ribeiro His Blessing When He Joined ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Bergeron has been vocal about his feelings about Ribiero’s new gig. He also revealed that he gave his longtime friend his blessing when he was first offered the job on the celebrity ballroom competition.

“We had a great talk about it. We really did, and he knows he has my blessing,” Bergeron told Hollywood Life.

Ribeiro also opened up about the situation, telling Us Weekly that he reached out to Bergeron prior to accepting the job. “We have enough respect for each other that I wanted to talk to him as a friend,” Ribeiro said.

“He will always be near and dear to my heart in every way. I continue to say that I’m building my career on what Tom Bergeron leaves behind,” Ribeiro added. “I’m very upset that he doesn’t have a big job right now because when all this ends, I got to go to the next job.”

Ribeiro may have to wait a while. In a September 2022 interview with E! News, Bergeron admitted he is enjoying his time off. He told the outlet that while he doesn’t mind taking small projects “here and there,” he likes “not having to be beholden to a regular show on a weekly basis.”

READ NEXT: Kym Herjavec Looks So Different in Pre-DWTS Pics