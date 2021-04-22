Tom Bergeron Announces New Project

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron announced that he’ll be part of a new project amid rumors that he could be returning on the upcoming season of the ABC show.

The project is an Audible Original story called Hit Job featuring Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson. Bergeron plays Weston in the audiobook.

In the Instagram post announcing the news, Bergeron wrote, “Proud to be part of this killer cast (and I do mean killers). My character, Weston, loves Stevie, fly-fishing and the occasional homicide.”

The Audible Original “Hit Job” was written by Eric Cunningham, Achilles Stamatelaky and Lauren Gurganous.

According to the synopsis, “Hit Job follows Brynn Morris, an aspiring artist desperate for a job to help her ailing grandmother. As a last resort, she takes a job as an administrative assistant at a company with the motto: ‘Do Bad Things For Good Reasons.’ Joining forces with her awkward tech nerd of a coworker Geo, she unexpectedly gets swept up in a company-wide contest that forces her to question her morals. Having a killer job suddenly takes on a whole new meaning.”

Vocal performances are delivered by a huge array of actors in addition to Palmer and Davidson. Also credited are ax Greenfield, Naomi Ekperigin, Mikey Day, Natasha Lyonne, Julianne Hough, Tabitha Brown, Tom Bergeron, Brooke Shields and more.

Fans Thought Bergeron Was Teasing a Return to ‘Dancing With the Stars’

After he posted a meme from “Godfather: Part III” where Al Pacino’s character says, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in,” fans thought Bergeron would be returning to “Dancing With the Stars” after his season away.

However, the TV host later posted a video thanking fans and seemed to say he would not be coming back to the show.

“Well, I have to say your response to my admittedly cryptic tweet has been very flattering, very heartwarming. Thank you for that,” said Bergeron. “And I promise that I will let you know what I’m really talking about next week at the latest, alright? So, little bit of patience. I think it’ll be worth it. We’ll see. Thanks again.”

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, “Dancing With the Stars” pro Lindsay Arnold opened up about all things season 30, including the cast for the upcoming season.

Arnold talked about what it might be like to see both Derek Hough and Len Goodman on the judging panel together. Hough famously stepped up to take Goodman’s place for season 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and fans loved his time on the panel, leading to ABC inviting him back.

“It’s definitely going to be a tough, tough judging panel,” Arnold shared. “I missed Len a lot, just because he’s such a classic on the show and I feel like his opinion really carries a lot of weight every season.”

She added, “And I will say, out of all of the judges, Derek kinda took over the Len role. I feel like they had similar judging styles. So it will be interesting to see. I feel like it will be like a battle of who can be tougher, which is terrifying for the celebrities, and for me, if I’m a pro!”

She did not speak directly about Bergeron’s exit, but she said that she loved Tyra Banks on “Dancing With the Stars.”

“Dancing With the Stars” is set to return in the fall of 2021.

