Tom Bergeron Announces 2 New Projects

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron shared some big news with his fans on Instagram in September 2022. He has two new projects in the work — a charity event where he’ll dish the dirt on all of his past projects, including “Dancing With the Stars,” and also that he has contributed to a new book.

Here’s what you need to know about both projects:

Bergeron Is the Latest Guest on GBH’s ‘At Home’ Series

GBH, which is a Boston-based digital and broadcast content producer that partners with NPR and PBS, has booked Bergeron for the next “At Home” special, the TV host announced on his Instagram. Tickets are on sale now and proceeds go to help support GBH’s mission of “a trusted source of content that promotes educational equity, delights its audiences, and inspires everyone to engage with the world around them,” according to the GBH website.

The announcement for Bergeron’s special reads:

Boston-based celebrity Tom Bergeron — former host of ABC's "Dancing with the Stars" and "America's Funniest Home Videos" — invites you to get to know him during our next At Home event. Raised in Haverhill, MA, Tom holds a special place in his heart for GBH and public media. In fact, one of his first jobs on television was as host of a local game show, "Granite State Challenge," on New Hampshire Public Television. He moved to the Boston market in 1982, joining WBZ-TV as a general on-air personality and GBH-TV as a pledge host. You may also remember Tom's work on "Evening Magazine," "People Are Talking," "Rap-Around," "Hollywood Squares" and, most recently, "The Masked Singer." In addition to answering your questions, Tom will share humorous and inspirational stories about surviving Hollywood and tell behind-the-camera stories with A-list celebrities. He will also take pictures with guests in our Zoom virtual environment. Your At Home ticket helps keep GBH's service to our community strong. This virtual event will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Guests who wish to receive the digital keepsake should remain online after 8pm to have their photo briefly taken with Tom.

The annoucement ends by explaining that after you purchase a ticket and register for the event, you will be emailed a link to the Zoom webinar.

Bergeron Also Contributed to a Book Called ‘Beautiful Writers’

In a second Instagram post, Bergeron posed with the book “Beautiful Writers: A Journey of Big Dreams and Messy Manuscripts — with Tricks of the Trade from Bestselling Authors” by Linda Sivertsen and wrote, “Honored to have my quotes included in @linda_sivertsen’s ‘Beautiful Writers’ given that (save for one book) I’m neither.”

Bergeron is of course referring to his memoir “I’m Hosting as Fast as I Can!: Zen and the Art of Staying Sane in Hollywood.” On Sivertsen’s Instagram, she said that she begs to differ in regards to Bergeron’s self-deprecating post.

“Lol. I beg to differ, Tom (with the beautiful face only a mother, me, and millions of TV fans could love),” wrote the author. She added on Twitter, “I question if 2-Time Emmy & 1-Time Scratch-Off Ticket Lottery Winner @Tom_Bergeron is reeeally reading my #beautifulwritersbook (to which he’s a contributor). But LOVE u bud!”

Both “I’m Hosting as Fast as I Can!” and “Beautiful Writers” are on sale now. Other contributors to “Beautiful Writers” include Terry McMillan, Tom Hanks, Abby Wambach, Lee Child, Patricia Cornwell, Dean Koontz, Maria Shriver, Dr. Jane Goodall, Ann Patchett and Deepak Chopra

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus.

