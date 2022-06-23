Tom Bergeron Reveals His Favorite TV Experience of All Time

Tom Bergeron has enjoyed a prolific television career, but he’s especially he’s nostalgic when it comes to one particular show.

Not only did the veteran TV host helm ”Dancing with the Stars” for 15 years and 28 seasons, but his hosting resume includes long stints on “Hollywood Squares” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” according to IMDb. Bergeron has even logged acting credits on the TV shows “The Nanny” and “Castle,” and he’s also an Emmy Award winner, per Emmys.com.

With such a long career under his belt – Bergeron’s resume dates back to the early 1980s – it could be hard to play favorites. But the seasoned television host recently reiterated what his “favorite television experience” of all time is – and it has nothing to do with a ballroom.

Tom Bergeron Reminisced About His Time on ‘Breakfast Time’

Breakfast Time (the 20th reunion dinner) with @lauriemgelman, "Bob," & Jim pic.twitter.com/owX5TM5dp6 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) May 30, 2014

In a June 21, 2022, Instagram post, Bergeron praised a YouTube video that paid tribute to one of his pre-DWTS gigs: the FX morning chatfest “Breakfast Time.”

“Having a tsunami of great memories after watching this lovingly produced tribute by @connor.lh to the show that is STILL my favorite experience in television,” Bergeron captioned a screenshot of the video. “@fxnetworks “Breakfast Time.”

Bergeron also posted a comment on the tribute video, titled ‘The Forgotten Morning Show.”

“I can’t thank you enough for taking me on a wonderful stroll down Memory Lane,” he wrote to YouTuber Connor Higgins. “I sent the link to Laurie so she could enjoy it, too. Would that I didn’t know what’s coming after ‘To be continued…’ The Fox version of BT is definitely a cautionary tale of, “Be careful what you wish for.”

In a separate Instagram post, Bergeron shared a screenshot of his computer screen, which showed his profile pic as a familiar “Breakfast Time” co-star.

“The profile pic on my PC welcome screen betrays a nostalgic affection for my former, wart-laden sock teammate #Breakfast time @fxnetworks.”

“Breakfast Time” premiered on FX in June 1994, with Bergeron co-hosting with Laurie Hibberd Gelman in an apartment-style studio, per IMDb.The show also featured “Jim the Announcer” and a wacky puppet co-host named Bob, manned by puppet master Al Rosenberg. The unconventional morning show moved to Fox in 1996 and was renamed “Fox After Breakfast,” but the show was scrapped in 1997.

This is not the first time Bergeron has touted “Breakfast Time” as a career high. In a 2012 interview with KSite TV, he admitted that his gig on DWTS was “an embarrassment of riches,” but added, “For all of the recognition, acceptance, and acclaim of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and everything else I’ve done since ‘Breakfast Time, ‘Breakfast Time’ still is my favorite experience in television.”

Bergeron added that he would be all-in for a “Breakfast Time” reboot. “It would be hard to do, because we’d have to get that environment again,” he said, in reference to the unique studio. “It would have to be that space… would I love to work with them again? Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Tom Bergeron Once Called DWTS an ‘Unexpected Gift’ in His Career

Bergeron once joked to TV Insider that his unexpected career path “looks like a hostage note cut and pasted from a bunch of different magazines.”

“I regarded myself as a broadcaster and was very fortunate that wonderful opportunities presented themselves,” he said. “I’ve been on two network shows for the better part of 15 years each, so life’s been good. I’ve hosted every format imaginable.”

But in addition to “Breakfast time,” he has put “Dancing With the Stars” high on his list of great experiences.

When he was fired from his role as DWTS host in 2020. Bergeron tweeted of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition: “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career.”

