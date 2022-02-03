Tom Bergeron Slams ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Management

Tom Bergeron was a host on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” for many years, and some fans of the show grew attached to the TV star. Now, Bergeron sent out a scathing tweet regarding one person involved in the ballroom dancing show’s management and casting.

The issue started when Deadline reported that Rudy Giuliani had been unmasked on Fox’s “The Masked Singer.” According to the outlet, Giuliani was unmasked during season 7 of the show, and judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke both walked off the stage afterward.

The episode is set to air sometime next month during the new season, which features the theme, “The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly.”

After the news was announced, Bergeron responded on Twitter.

Bergeron Slammed the Casting as ‘Tone Deaf’

More tone deaf bookings… https://t.co/GblzSaUQY3 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) February 3, 2022

In his tweet alongside the article, Bergeron said the show was “tone deaf.”

“More tone deaf bookings…” he tweeted. On Instagram, he wrote, “Another winner from the Tone Deaf Booking Dept.”

When a follower asked whether they have the same casting manager as “Dancing With the Stars,” Bergeron wrote, “same booker.”

Bergeron was referring to Deena Katz, the casting manager on “Dancing With the Stars.” According to Slate, Katz has been booking celebrities on the show since 2004, when it premiered.

According to IMDb, Katz has been a producer on “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” “The Masked Singer,” “Celebrity Big Brother,” and “Dancing With the Stars” for years.

Fans replied to Bergeron to let him know that they thought of Sean Spicer’s casting on “Dancing With the Stars” as soon as they saw the news about Giuliani, and others called it a “shame” about the casting.

Spicer was cast during season 2019 of “Dancing With the Stars,” when he was eliminated in week 6.

“They must be getting desperate,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote, “This is worse than when you competed against Sarah Palin in your season of ‘The Masked Singer.'”

Palin was a contestant during the 2020 season on “The Masked Singer,” when she competed as The Bear.

“It could have been worse. They could have had a Fox News personality on there. Still, WTF were they thinking booking this guy? Is it too late for him to put his mask back on?” another tweet about the situation read.

Fans Called Katz ‘Evil’

In a Reddit thread about the “Masked Singer” backlash, one fan referred to Katz as “evil.”

“She does all of the DWTS casting right?” one person replied. “Why do I feel like Colton [Underwood] is gonna be the first male same sex pairing…”

The fan referred to Underwood, a former “Bachelor” who came out as gay in 2021. The fan thought that casting would be “problematic.”

“I’ve had the meanest feeling that she’ll cast Kyle Rittenhouse or Jamie Lynn Spears this season,” another person wrote.

One reply reads, “These are the people who are really the problem with DWTS.”

“She’s so evil and it’s time she got called out,” another wrote.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it does get renewed, the show will return sometime in mid-September of 2022.

