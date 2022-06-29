Tom Bergeron Says DWTS Just Made ‘Best Decision’ in Its History

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron has said that the show just made the “best decision” since the dancing competition series premiered in 2005. Here’s what the decision was and why Bergeron thinks it was so important.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Re-hired Its Original Executive Producer

Best decision they’ve made since 2005, when they hired him the first time 😉👏🏼 https://t.co/z3597VUBnf — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) June 27, 2022

On June 27, news broke via Variety that “Dancing With the Stars” is officially bringing back Conrad Green, the executive producer who was with the show from its premiere in season one up through the end of season 18 in May 2014. Green earned nine Primetime Emmy Award nominations during his tenure when “Dancing With the Stars” was consistently averaging between 18 million and 20 million viewers per episode per season for the two-hour performance shows.

Bergeron previously said that “Dancing With the Stars” bringing back Green, whom he called “Lazarus 2.0,” would give the show a new “spring in its step” amid the move to Disney Plus because he thinks Green is a “class act” and a good person to have “at the helm.”

The former host has now reacted to the news that Green is officially back, tweeting that this is the “best decision” the show has ever made.

“Best decision they’ve made since 2005, when they hired him the first time,” wrote Bergeron in his usual funny fashion complete with winking and clapping hands emojis.

Bergeron also posted that same caption to Instagram and several “Dancing With the Stars” pros chimed in in the replies to voice their agreement.

“I agree,” wrote former pro Tony Dovolani, and former pro Kym Johnson Herjavec added, “Love Conrad.”

Former troupe member Julian Tocker wrote, “Amen!!! Finally,” and “Let’s get it back to Ballroom baby!”

Bergeron Also Said He Thinks ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Producers Finally ‘Came to Their Senses’

Bergeron also addressed Green’s return on Vicki Abelson’s podcast “Game Changers” where he said that by getting rid of showrunner and executive producer Andrew Llinares and bringing back Green, the show has finally come to its senses.

“I’m just happy that they finally came to their senses and are bringing somebody in that can really right the ship,” said Bergeron.

Llinares is the showrunner who came in in 2018 and later fired Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews after Bergeron was outspoken about the show’s decision to cast former White House press secretary Sean Spicer in season 28 after assuring Bergeron that they would not cast any political figures. “Dancing With the Stars” and Llinares parted ways in March 2022 — and all that Bergeron had to say about that was “karma’s a b****.”

The Sun reported in April 2022 that host Tyra Banks, whom Llinares hired to replace Bergeron and Andrews, is also on her way out, but there has been no official word about a hosting change amid the news that Green is returning.

In the replies to Bergeron’s latest tweet about Green, fans are practically begging Bergeron to come back to the show now that Green is returning — something they’ve been hoping for since news first leaked via Deadline that Green was in talks to return.

“Please please please please please please tell us that this means you are coming back???? Omg that would be so awesome, I just can’t take another season with Tyra. We love you, @Tom_Bergeron, we need you back!!!” wrote one fan.

Another added, “[W]e need you back too @Tom_Bergeron!!! You are the #HeartAndSoul of the show. If they want people to now pay extra to watch the show, they need a guaranteed draw of the #BestHostEver #TheRealTB Only you, Tom can really bring @officialdwts back to the great show it was!”

Unfortunately for the fans, Bergeron has pretty much put the kibosh on those hopes, citing the works of author Thomas Wolfe, many of which are built around the theme of not being able to return to something once you have left. In fact, one of Wolfe’s most famous works is actually titled “You Can’t Go Home Again.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season this fall on Disney Plus.

