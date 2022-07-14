Tom Bergeron Reveals Medical Diagnosis: ‘I Thought I Was Stubborn’

Tom Bergeron shared some news with his Instagram followers.

The former “Dancing With the Stars” host revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday, July 14, 2022.

“Well, I dodged it for over two years but it finally caught up with me. And I thought I was stubborn…” Bergeron captioned a photo of his positive Covid test result. Based on his caption, the 67-year-old appears to be in good spirits.

He did not share any additional information about how he’s feeling or how long he’s been sick. Heavy has reached out to his rep for further comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bergeron Received Love & Support From Fans

Shortly after sharing the news of his positive Covid test, fans filled up the comments section of Bergeron’s Instagram post, sending him warm thoughts and get well wishes. Several also suggested remedies and medications to help Bergeron recover quickly.

“Try Paxlovid RX. I just had it. This 5 day RX helped me so much. Best of luck,” one person wrote.

“Feel better. Reach out to your md in regards to paxlovid or a transfusion. Either one will help you feel better. It helped my dad and a couple of friends,” someone else suggested.

“You will be fine Tom. When it’s over hopefully you take a minute to think about all we put ourselves through,” a third Instagram user added. This comment elicited a response from Bergeron.

“A minute? Hell, that’s been my interior dialogue for decades!” Bergeron said.

“Same thing with my mom and sister and I a few weeks ago! We’ve been so careful these past two years but this variant is unavoidable I think,” a fourth comment read.

Someone else joked about Bergeron’s photo — as it looks like a pregnancy test to some — and asked Bergeron when he was “due.”

“Hardly showing, but craving pickles,” Bergeron responded.

Bergeron’s Diagnosis Comes on the Heels of His Return to Hosting

As Bergeron stated, he has managed to keep himself healthy throughout the majority of the pandemic. He has been laying relatively low, only recently announcing his plans to return to hosting.

Although Bergeron has made it very clear that he has no intentions of ever returning to “Dancing With the Stars,” he certainly isn’t ready to retire. In fact, he recently hosted the first annual Pet Gala.

“I’m coming out of my hosting hiatus for this,” Bergeron said in a clip. “I’m gonna dust off the old hosting skill set.” The event was held at the end of June 2022 at the Yamashiro Hollywood Hotel in Los Angeles.

“THANK YOU AGAIN TO EVERYONE WHO ATTENDED THE FIRST ANNUAL PET GALA! We are so beyond grateful to everyone for your endless support, and with your help we were able to raise so many funds to support future rescues,” the caption on a post reshared by Bergeron on June 28, 2022, read.

It’s unknown if Bergeron has any additional plans to host any more events for charity or otherwise. For now, he is undoubtedly focused on his health and his recovery from Covid-19.

