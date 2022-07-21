Tom Bergeron Gives Health Update

The former host of “Dancing With the Stars” has given an update on his health after being diagnosed with Covid-19. Tom Bergeron shared the news of his positive test on Instagram on July 14, 2022.

“Well, I dodged it for over two years but it finally caught up with me. And I thought I was stubborn…” Bergeron captioned a photo of his test.

Bergeron received a great deal of well wishes in the comments section of the post and appeared to be in good spirits based on some of the responses he gave, including his reply to one joke about the Covid test looking like a pregnancy test.

“When are you due?” one fan asked Bergeron in the comments.

“Hardly showing, but craving pickles,” Bergeron wrote.

Five days after his official diagnosis, Bergeron provided fans with an update on how he’s doing.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bergeron Completed a Round of Paxlovid

Bergeron shared a bit about how he was feeling earlier on in the week when his former DWTS co-host Erin Andrews asked if he was okay in the comments section of his original post.

“I’m too stubborn to get too sick. Just started Paxlovid, which leaves a yummy aftertaste of metal. Not that I’m overly familiar with munching on metal,” he told her.

On July 19, 2022, Bergeron shared a post on Instagram in an effort to update fans on how he was feeling amid his illness.

“Covid Day 5. Finished Paxlovid prescription this morning. Works great but has interesting metallic aftertaste. Like French kissing a robot,” he captioned a still of Data from “Star Trek: The Next Generation.”

“Glad you are feeling better?” someone asked in the comments.

“A bit like a stoned sloth but, yes,” Bergeron responded.

“Well… good. Better a stoned sloth than a sloth with no stone or something,” the person commented in return.

“Or a sloth passing a stone. Slow. And. Painful,” Bergeron clarified.

Fans Appreciated Bergeron’s Sense of Humor Amid His Illness

Bergeron received a bunch of comments on his health update, with many people joking with him and letting him know that they are continuing to keep him in their thoughts while he continues his recovery. Bergeron appeared to appreciate the feedback.

“Even if Covid messed up your sense of taste, it didn’t touch your sense of humor! Feel better soon,” one person wrote.

“lol. Have you French kissed a robot before???” someone else asked. Bergeron couldn’t resist replying.

“It was in college. My experimental period,” he joked.

“I feel you Tom. Finally tested positive myself and started the med yesterday. Definitely tinny. Best wishes on your recovery,” a third Instagram user said.

“When I took it, it tasted like I licked a skunk…Not pleasant!!! (Btw…I’ve never licked a skunk before, but if I did…it would taste like that…lol),” another comment read.

“Covid day 4 here, day 2 of Paxlovid and man the aftertaste is indescribable!!! Oh and then there’s the rumbling gas too. Goodluck to you in your recovery,” added another Bergeron fan.

READ NEXT: Ozzy Osbourne Stuns Fans as He Walks After Undergoing Major Surgery (PHOTOS)