Tom Bergeron Reacts to ABC Dropping ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron has weighed in on ABC dropping the show and it moving to Disney Plus. One thing is for certain — fans can always count on the comedian to have a hilarious and pointed response.

Tom Bergeron Knows He Was The ‘Glue’ of the Show

Thanks, Nancy. I should get an endorsement deal with Elmer’s 🤔😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) April 9, 2022

After news broke on Friday, April 8 that “Dancing With the Stars” has ended its run on ABC and is moving to Disney Plus for season 31 and season 32, CBS News contributor Nancy Giles quote-tweeted the announcement and wrote to Bergeron, “Hey @Tom_Bergeron — another network f-up. You were the glue that held @DancingABC together, much like you did with our beloved #FoxAfterBreakfast. Arrrggghhh. Wishing you all the best.”

To this, Bergeron replied, “Thanks, Nancy. I should get an endorsement deal with Elmer’s.” Nancy replied in his comments, “HA HA HA HA HA.”

It wasn’t quite as scathing as his comeback to hearing that the executive producer who fired him from “Dancing With the Stars,” Andrew Llinares, is stepping down from the show, but his fans are still appreciative of Bergeron’s delightful sense of humor.

“That was funny, Tom,” wrote one fan. “Missing you as the host, and gonna miss watching DWTS after the change of stations because I will not follow it over to Disney+. Also because I didn’t like Tyra’s hosting – I did watch the last couple of seasons but only for the stars & celebrities dances.”

“You were the best! Stopping watching after you left,” wrote another fan.

“Not Elmer’s, Gorilla Glue!” cracked a third fan.

“So true KARMA IS A B****,” wrote one fan, referencing Bergeron’s aforementioned response to Llinares leaving the show.

Bergeron was the host for nearly all of “Dancing With the Stars” ABC seasons. He started in season one and was fired after season 28. He had several co-hosts over the years — Lisa Canning in season one, Samantha Harris from season two until season nine, Brooke Burke for seasons 10 to 17, and Erin Andrews from season 18 to season 28.

Could The Disney Plus Move Mean A Host Change is Coming?

The “Dancing With the Stars” move to Disney Plus has to have been in the works for months — this is not the sort of major deal that is worked out overnight. This makes us wonder if the wheels were in motion for the move back when The Sun reported in December 2021` that executives are looking to replace Tyra Banks as the hosr. It most certainly had to be part of Llinares stepping aside, which does raise the question of who will they bring in to helm the new Disney Plus version of the show and will there be a hosting change?

Almost all of the current “Dancing With the Stars” pros have reacted to the news on social media (and even a few pros who were not part of season 30 have reacted as well), but Banks has been conspicuously silent on social media about the move. One would think that if she were staying on as host, she would be celebrating the news like the pro dancers are.

Do you think there’s any chance Disney Plus gets Bergeron to come back? That probably depends on several factors — is he even interested? How much money is involved? Would the new executive producer be willing to capitulate on Bergeron’s major problem with the show in recent years, which was that he had a problem with the show casting political figures? And what is the status of Bergeron’s “Tic-Tac-Dough” reboot that he filmed a pilot for for NBC?

Either way, it should be exciting for “Dancing With the Stars” fans as we learn more about what the Disney Plus version of the show looks like.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for season 31 in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

