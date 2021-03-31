What DWTS Host Tom Bergeron Couldn’t Do On The Air

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron once sat down with the Television Academy Foundation and gave a very detailed interview about his time hosting the show, including some hilarious behind-the-scenes anecdotes and jokes.

Here is what he revealed about the risque dress rehearsals, what he wasn’t allowed to say on the air and how much he enjoyed that the shows are done live.

What Bergeron Couldn’t Say On Air

Tom Bergeron discusses professional dancers on "Dancing with the Stars"- EMMYTVLEGENDS.ORGFull interview at emmytvlegends.org/interviews/people/tom-bergeron 2013-03-25T18:53:31Z

The Television Academy interviewer asked Bergeron how he would handle it if he didn’t like one of the celebrities in the cast and he gave a typical Bergeron tongue-in-cheek answer.

“Usually if I don’t like a person, I can’t call them a c***s***er on the air. That’s in stone, pretty much. Even if I use it in a sentence,” said Bergeron, completely deadpan.

That Tom. What a card.

But in all seriousness, he said that they’ve had their fair share of celebrities who were not prepared for how hard “Dancing With the Stars” is and he had to take some “tough love” approaches with them.

“A lot of these people have ‘their people’ whose livelihood depends on saying ‘yes, you’re great’ … suddenly, someone says, ‘Oh, you suck at this’ and they’re not used to that … you get the occasional bristled ego, definitely,” said Bergeron.

He added that his attitude about that is usually: “Grow the f*** up.”

“It’s a dance competition, c’mon. Tough love, that’s how I deal with it. Tough love,” said the longtime TV host.

THe NC-17 Dress Rehearsals

Tom Bergeron discusses celebrity and "Dancing with the Stars"- EMMYTVLEGENDS.ORGFull interview at emmytvlegends.org/interviews/people/tom-bergeron 2013-03-25T18:53:41Z

Bergeron also said that he was always glad the show was live — “If it wasn’t live, I don’t know that I’d want to do it, to be honest,” he revealed. “It’d still be a good show … but it wouldn’t be as much fun.”

Part of the fun, he said, was trying out different material in the dress rehearsal and making sure he didn’t peak too early in the day.

“[It’s important] how I play that dress rehearsal for tone and energy. Early in the run of any season, my main goal is to break up the band and the guys on camera and the new celebrities because they’re nervous,” said Bergeron. “Those dress rehearsals are the R-rated, sometimes NC-17 rated, version of the live show, so much so that when like we’ll have a Make-a-Wish kid come with their family, [the producers] always go, ‘Tom, noooo. Not this week. It’s gotta be family-friendly, the dress rehearsal.'”

He added that if he could make the band or the crew crack up, he knew that stuff was “golden.”

“I’d use it in the live show if I get a laugh out of them,” he said.

finally, Bergeron also revealed what he thinks is the appeal of the show — and what he thinks appeals to viewers is the same thing as what appealed to him over the years.

“It’s entertainment. All those things that appeal to me, the variety show aspect and the reality show and the sense of humor and the sexiness of it and the athleticism of it and seeing people that you may be a fan of in an environment that they are totally uncomfortable in and learning something and it’s unfolding right in front of you week to week. All of those have contributed to it being very successful,” said Bergeron.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 will premiere in the fall of 2021.

