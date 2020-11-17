Former DWTS Contestant Says She Misses Tom & Erin as Show’s Hosts

Dancing With the Stars season 29 semifinals are underway, and former contestant Danica McKellar is the latest to comment on Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews’ sudden exit from the competition show as its longtime hosts. Bergeron and Andrews were replaced by Tyra Banks as of season 29.

Lovely lunch with @tombergeron! And YES I miss Tom (and Erin!) on @dancingabc. 🙃 But he's perfectly happy with his more relaxed schedule, and has a few things brewing, too…

P.S. I also had a mask, but if I wore it like Tom, it would become a highly effective food catcher. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/3YluUcT4hR — Danica McKellar (@danicamckellar) November 12, 2020

In a tweet, McKellar shared a selfie taken with the former DWTS host. With the photo, she wrote, “Lovely lunch with @tombergeron! And YES I miss Tom (and Erin!) on @dancingabc.” Continuing, she added that in spite of no longer hosting DWTS, “he’s perfectly happy with his more relaxed schedule, and has a few things brewing, too… P.S. I also had a mask, but if I wore it like Tom, it would become a highly effective food catcher.”

One of the best parts about lunch with @danicamckellar; she can do the tip math in her head 😉🥰 pic.twitter.com/emVTa4S6SK — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) November 11, 2020

Bergeron posted a photo from the lunch on Twitter, as well, writing “One of the best parts about lunch with @danicamckellar; she can do the tip math in her head.” McKellar, who got her start on The Wonder Years and now stars in several Hallmark movies, is also the author of a series of best-selling mathematics books for teenage girls and children.

Fans Have Been Critical of Tyra Banks as the New Host of ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Longtime fans of Dancing With the Stars were unhappy to learn that Tyra Banks was replacing Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as the host of the show, and they’ve continued to be critical of her work throughout the season. Banks has made several errors on the show, which airs live on Monday nights, including announcing the wrong couples for the bottom two one week (a mistake she blamed on the crew working behind the scenes to produce the results cards she reads on stage).

On Twitter, viewers have compared Banks to Bergeron and Andrews, whom she replaced. User @TeamBobbyEwing tweeted, “I am still having a lot of trouble accepting Tyra Banks as the new host of Dancing with the Stars!!! @ErinAndrews and @Tom_Bergeron were the perfect hosts, no one can ever replace them!!”

People Are Wondering if Bergeron Will Take Over as Jeopardy’s Host Following Alex Trebek’s Passing

It’s unclear where Bergeron, who is also the former host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, is headed next.

When McKellar teased that Bergeron “has a few things brewing,” some curious fans wondered if she might be referencing his potential future as the host of the Jeopardy! game show. User @electric528 wrote, “Now that I think about it…Tom would be an excellent choice for Jeopardy.”

After Alex Trebek’s passing on November 8, Bergeron’s name was one of the ones thrown into the ring as a possible replacement who could live up to Trebek’s legacy. On Twitter, Bergeron seems to be in support of a different person for Jeopardy!‘s next host. Retweeting LeVar Burton’s petition to be the next host, he wrote, “You have my vote.”

New episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 29 air on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.

