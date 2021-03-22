Erin Andrews Teases New Project Alongside Tom Bergeron

Former Dancing With the Stars hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews spent some time together over a year after their exits from the show. Fans have mixed feelings about the hosts being replaced, but they were happy to see the two hosts together again.

“Reunited & it feels so good with @erinandrews,” Bergeron wrote alongside a photo of the two drinking cocktails at a restaurant.

Andrews used the opportunity to tease a possible new project, writing, “Always something in the works” alongside a reposted photo and caption.

Could Bergeron and Andrews Be Working Together Again?

Bergeron couldn’t post just one photo of the reunion. He added another photo later, writing, “This reunion deserves another post (with @erinandrews).”

Andrews commented on the post, writing, “Love u..and more” alongside three champagne bottle emojis.

It’s possible the two were teasing a new project together, but it’s also possible that Tom Bergeron is going to be a guest on Andrews’ new podcast, Calm Down with Erin and Charissa.

Andrews shared a story about traveling during the pandemic on a recent episode of the podcast, and she later spoke with Bustle about the incidents. She told the outlet that she’s a tattletale when it comes to people not wearing masks on airplanes.

“It was super scary,” she told the outlet. “I was stressed out about not wanting to get sick, not wanting to miss work, not wanting to come home and get my husband sick.”

Andrews and Bergeron Exited ‘Dancing With the Stars’ in 2020

Andrews revealed during a 2020 interview on the Barstool Sports Token CEO podcast that she was very unhappy after receiving the call that told her she wouldn’t be heading back to the ballroom.

“I didn’t have much time to deal with it,” she shared. “I got a phone call. We were on the putting green with my dog and husband and I got a call that said, ‘You know, so and so from ABC wants to talk with you,’ and I was like ‘Oh, s***, this is it.”

That phone call came in July 2020. Andrews knew when she was told someone from ABC wanted to talk to her that it wouldn’t be good news, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I felt sorry for myself and I kind of was like, this is a terrible time to lose my job because, you know, we don’t know when live television is coming back,” she said. “These are hard jobs to get.”

She added, “So, I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m a loser. This is really bad.’ And then you just start talking to people from other networks and people that have production groups and they’re like, ‘You’re gonna find something.’”

Andrews shared that she believes that everything happens for a reason and she didn’t want to be let go from the show, and she hopes to return to the live reality competition arena at some point.

Andrews also shared her thoughts on Instagram, writing, “Thank you ABC and the entire Dancing With the Stars family for 6 memorable seasons. Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers, and witty judges. I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

Tom Bergeron has made it clear he has no plans to return to Dancing With the Stars in their future.

