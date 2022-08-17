LOOK: Tom Bergeron Shares Rare Family Photos

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron vacationed in New Hampshire recently and shared some rare family photos of himself and his wife Lois and their family.

Check them out below:

The TV Host Called It ‘A Perfect Family Day’

On Instagram, Bergeron posted a collage of photos from his family’s day cruise in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, and captioned it, “A perfect family day on the ocean. Kudos to @thomaslaighton and crew.”

Standing next to Bergeron in the group photo is his wife, Lois, and, based on some previous Instagram posts he has done over the years, his sister, brother-in-law, nieces and nephews and possibly great-nieces and great-nephews were also there to celebrate the day. Bergeron frequently posts photos of himself hanging out with his sister and her daughters on Instagram. In 2019, they went on a “nama-staycation” together for some rest and relaxation.

The Thomas Laighton tag is for the Steamship Company out of Portsmouth, New Hampshire, which has been “Providing cruises of the Piscataqua River basin, Portsmouth Harbor and the Isles of Shoals since 1986,” according to their Instagram profile.

It looks like Bergeron had quite the nice vacation on the east coast because in addition to hanging out with his biological family, he also got to have lunch with his “Morning Buzz” family. The lunch was part of a charity auction where someone bid $10,000 to have lunch with the “Morning Buzz” crew. “Morning Buzz” is a New Hampshire radio show on which Bergeron is a frequent guest.

Bergeron & His Wife Marked Their 40th Wedding Anniversary in 2022

In May 2022, Bergeron posted a throwback photo to his wedding on Instagram and wrote, “40 Years ago today (and she STILL puts up with me).”

Bergeron and his wife Lois were married May 22, 1982 and have two daughters, Jessica, 33, and Samantha, 31. Jessica has worked as a production assistant for several TV shows, including “Dancing With the Stars” and “How to Get Away With Murder,” according to her Staff Me Up page. But generally, it seems that Bergeron’s wife and daughters largely stay out of the spotlight.

The TV host is not yet a grandpa to any human children, but he does post quite a bit about his “granddogger” on Instagram. He also recently welcomed a new addition to the family, a puppy named Wilbur whom his sister rescued as part of the 4000 beagles escued from a breeding and research facility called Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia, an undertaking that the Humane Society called a “monumental process.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19, on Disney Plus. Though Bergeron won’t be returning to the show that he hosted for 28 seasons, he is thrilled that they brought back original executive producer Conrad Green and added Alfonso Ribeiro as the new co-host, writing on an Instagram post of himself with Ribeiro, “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼 Congratulations, buddy!”

