Tom Bergeron’s New Game Show Revealed

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron has finally revealed his new game show hosting job. He will be anchoring the NBC reboot of the classic game show “Tic-Tac-Dough.” Here’s what we know so far.

Bergeron Is Teaming Up With the Executive Producer From ‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Wheel of Fortune’

Deadline reports that the game show Bergeron was recently teasing when he appeared on Bob Saget’s podcast is in fact a rebooted version of “Tic-Tac-Dough.” It comes from executive producer Harry Friedman and Village Roadshow Television; Friedman has executed produced “Jeopardy” and “Wheel of Fortune” for years.

“Tic-Tac-Dough” has actually had many iterations over the years. The original run was on NBC in the 1950s and was hosted by Jack Barry, followed by Gene Rayburn, Bill Wendell, Bill McCord, Jay Jackson, and Win Elliot.

The show was revived in the 1970s at CBS, where Wink Martindale hosted it until mid 1985; Jim Caldwell took over until the show ended a year later.

The second revival was in 1990, hosted by Patrick Wayne, but it was canceled after a few months.

How Does ‘Tic-Tac-Dough’ Work?

OK, this is a BIT more specific… 😉 https://t.co/vJk31xhpUt — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 22, 2021

Bergeron teased many months ago that his new show was “very reminiscent” of a show he previously hosted. Obviously, we now know he was talking about “Hollywood Squares,” where contestants try to win a game of tic-tac-toe by deciding if celebrities’ answers to the host’s questions are true or false.

In “Tic-Tac-Dough,” there are two contestants, just like “Hollywood Squares.” But instead of trying to figure out celebrities’ answers, the contestants simply answer trivia questions to earn their X or O on the board, with the goal being to make a line, like in tic-tac-toe. The center square was traditionally a two-part question because that square is so important to winning.

The contestants would win a prize amount for each square that they earned in a game; the center square was alwyas worth more. In the most recent version of the show, the outer squares were worth $500 and the center square was worth $1000. We don’t yet know what the dollar amounts will be for the Bergeron-helmed revival. As the contestants win squares, the money is put into a general pot and the winner wins that money. So in the 1990 revival, if they managed to get all nine squares before the round ended, the pot would be worth $5000.

After the game is over, the winner gets to play in a bonus round for more cash and/or a merchandise prize. Generally, a contestant keeps playing as long as he or she keeps winning, so the sky is the limit as to how much total prize money could be won.

It sounds like Bergeron is excited. He told Saget that they are waiting for the official greenlight from NBC, but he had a blast filming the pilot back in June.

“The nicest thing for me … was to get back on a stage and know that it was still fun, that I could still break up the crew. It’s important to me that the environment be good for everybody, that everybody’s having a good time,” said Bergeron. “We shot on a Monday and Tuesday back in June and the best response I got [was when] one of the young production assistants came up to me and she said, ‘Everybody’s having

such a good time. And it’s a Monday!’ and I thought, ‘That’s the best. That’s the best right there.’”

He also said that right now in his career, he’s “just looking to have a good time,” a sentiment he echoed on Twitter when a commenter asked, “What is it about you that you always end up hosting rebooted game shows?”

“You know what they say,” quipped Bergeron. “‘If the reboot fits, host it.'”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC. There is no word yet as to when “Tic-Tac-Dough” will premiere on NBC.

