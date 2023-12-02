Tom Bergeron Scores Another Hosting Gig 3 Years After DWTS Departure

Tom Bergeron will be back in front of the camera more than three years after his departure from his longtime hosting role on “Dancing with the Stars.”

In November 2023, the veteran TV host, who helmed the ABC celebrity ballroom competition for 28 seasons ending in 2020, announced that he will be hosting a live telethon for Los Angeles news station KTLA – and the cause is close to his heart.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Bergeron Will Host the MPTF Fundraiser to Benefit Workers Following the Strikes in Hollywood

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on November 28, 2023, Bergeron will team up with Yvette Nicole Brown to host and produce the second annual Motion Picture & Television Fund’s telethon, “Lights, Camera, Take Action!: Caring for Hollywood’s Crews,” on December 9, 2023.

The live, two-hour special will feature a list of celebrities including Jeff Bridges, Lena Dunham, Colin Farrell, Jodie Foster, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Annette O’Toole, John Stamos, Billy Bob Thornton, Wilmer Valderrama, and more. Proceeds will go toward emergency relief funds for workers in need in the aftermath of the Hollywood writers and SAG-AFTRA strikes that took place earlier this year.

Bergeron shared news of the telethon on his Instagram page. In addition, he previously posted a photo of an on-set moment with producer Jennifer Clymer, actress Migna Wen, and several colleagues as he teased the telethon, which will air from 7-9 pm live in Los Angeles.

In December 2022, Bergeron and Brown hosted the first “Lights, Camera, Take Action!” telethon to benefit the Motion Picture and Television Fund. “It is a crucial time for MPTF because the pandemic necessitated millions of dollars that weren’t budgeted for and outlays and revenues took a decided dip,” Bergeron told KTLA in 2022. “So it’s a very serious time for an organization that has supplied resources and help to the entertainment community for 100 years.”

Bergeron has been vocal with his support during the SAG-AFTRA and writers strikes. In August 2023, he spoke at a SAG-AFTRA rally. He also donated his proceeds from the Cameo video platform to support striking SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild workers.

This Isn’t the First Fundraiser Bergeron Hosted Since Leaving ‘Dancing with the Stars’

While he’s no longer a regular face on ABC, Bergeron has hosted a few other galas since exiting the TV ballroom show at the end of season 28.

In a post shared with his fans on May 27, 2022, Bergeron announced that he would host the first annual Pet Gala for Wagmor Pets. In a clip shared to his Instagram page, the Bergeron played with several terrier dogs in need of adoption as he announced his role for the June 27, 2022 fundraiser. ”I’m coming out of my hosting hiatus for this,” the Emmy winner said at the time. “I’m gonna dust off the old hosting skill set.”

Bergeron has also hosted the holiday event “A Star-Studded Virtual Gala & Table Reading of It’s A Wonderful Life” for the past three years. The star-studded annual fundraiser, sponsored by The Ed Asner Family Center (TEAFC), supports children and families with special needs.

READ NEXT: Ariana Madix Names 2 ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Who Should Do DWTS