Tom Bergeron Weighs in on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Changes

Longtime “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron has revealed what he thinks could give the show a new “spring in its step” going forward as the show transitions off of ABC and onto Disney Plus, a move the company announced in March when the show was renewed for two seasons.

Here is what Bergeron had to say:

Tom Bergeron is in Favor of the Return of Conrad Green as Executive Producer

"Fluttering" aside 😏, Conrad is a class act. Whatever the show becomes going forward, if he's at the helm, it may yet have spring in it's step. https://t.co/UBCR0sfxRj — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) June 3, 2022

On June 1, Deadline reported that former executive producer Conrad Green is in “advanced talks” to return to the series. Green was at the helm of “Dancing With the Stars” from its inception through the end of the 18th season in the spring of 2014. He held the position for over 200 episodes and during that time earned nine Primetime Emmy Awards nominations for his work as producer.

When the news broke, former host Tom Bergeron, who worked with Green for Green’s entire tenure, called it “Lazarus 2.0,” referring to Green as the biblical figure Lazarus who was resurrected by Jesus four days after he died.

Fans were excited to see Bergeron comment on the changing of the guard for “Dancing With the Stars” — the executive producer who fired Bergeron and hired Tyra Banks to replace Bergeron and co-host Erin Andrews stepped down in March 2022 — and they started begging Bergeron to come back.

Bergeron has sort of already weighed in on whether he would return to the show, but he did comment further on Green’s possible return.

Bergeron Said That Conrad Green is a ‘Class Act’

In a tweet referencing Heavy’s article about his comment on Green’s return, Bergeron said that Green is all class and he knows that Green coming back could give “Dancing With the Stars” a boost.

“Conrad is a class act,” wrote Bergeron. “Whatever the show becomes going forward, if he’s at the helm, it may yet have spring in it’s step.”

Bergeron has been outspoken about disagreeing with producers in the seasons leading up to his firing, especially about casting political figures on the show. He was particularly irked by the casting of former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, especially because he had had a conversation with producers and left the conversation feeling like they had reached an agreement not to cast political figures from either side of the aisle.

The “class act” may be some subtle shade tossed the show’s way about then turning around and casting Spicer against Bergeron’s objections, which he made known in a tweet at the time.

He later went on Vanessa Marcil’s LoveStop podcast and explained that he felt like the show “blindsided” him with Spicer’s casting.

“[I had] to take a principled stand about how I felt about bringing politics into the show at a time when I thought it was important to be an oasis from that. It wasn’t that I was taking a stand against a person or a party,” said Bergeron, in reference to the statement he released on Twitter.

He added, “I kept [my statement] very generic and I told the particular person — who they blindsided me with after assuring me that they weren’t going political — that it wasn’t about him. He just happened to be the political person they booked. Had it been somebody of my political persuasion that they had booked, I would have released the exact same statement.”

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season in the fall of 2022 on Disney Plus.

