Fans Blast Former ‘DWTS’ Host Tom Bergeron on Social Media

Former Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron has lost himself some fans with a pair of recent social media posts he made directed at the president of the United States and what happened recently at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Bergeron Posted During the Siege on the Capitol

Coddle a narcissistic sociopath for years and you are culpable for what he has wrought. You are the pu**y he felt entitled to grab. — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) January 6, 2021

In a Twitter post (which Bergeron also posted a photo of to Instagram) during the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building, Bergeron wrote, “Coddle a narcissistic sociopath for years and you are culpable for what he has wrought. You are the pu**y he felt entitled to grab.”

Many fans were upset by this, with one Twitter follower writing, “So glad they kicked [your] a** off DWTS!” and another writing, “You’re a spawn of Satan.”

On Instagram, Bergeron made a comment on his own post in reference to people who wouldn’t like what he was saying. He wrote, “At least we have vaccines for Covid. But there’s no cure for stupid,” to which a follower replied, “Or a cure for smug and arrogant comments like yours. I’m glad your true colors are finally showing. Just confirms ABC made the right choice of showing you the door. With the direction your career is going lately, alienating half of your fan base is probably not smart. But then again, like you said, there’s no cure for stupid.”

Another wrote, “Oooh you’re spicy ever since you got canned from DWTS. Is your bank account getting low Tom? You seem a little triggered. Like you and a lot of Hollywood, Americans are not watching movies or TV, You all are gonna have to start applying at McDonald’s. Welcome to the real world. Get a job Monday -Friday, 8-5 Tom, try it out.”

Another wrote, “Who knew he had such a potty mouth? I bet his wife & kids are proud,” and another one said, “Looks like DWTS made a great decision canning your a**.”

One woman wrote, “Who knew he had such a potty mouth? I bet his wife & kids are proud,” and another simply wrote, “Tom, you have lost me as a fan,” to which he replied, “I’ll cope.”

But Just As Many People Supported Him Speaking Out

Just as many of his followers were supportive of his statement as were blasting it, with one Instagram follower writing, “I am an even bigger fan now after his comment,” and another writing, “I love you more for this.”

A third added, “I admire you for speaking truth to power! Keep it up!” and another wrote, ” Just when I thought I couldn’t love you more than I already do. Renewing my [heart emoji] for you, friend.”

On Twitter, several people wrote, “Say it louder for people in the back, Mr. Bergeron!” and another added, “I wish I would have seen more of this version of Tom in DWTS.”

And a lot of fans simply posted clapping hands or heart emojis and praised him for telling it like it is.

Dancing With the Stars will hopefully return with season 30 in 2021. ABC has not yet officially announced a renewal and premiere date. Many fans are clamoring for Bergeron to return as host and for the show to get rid of new host Tyra Banks.

