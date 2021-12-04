Tom Bergeron’s New Holiday Project Is Honoring A TV Legend

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron has had no trouble keeping busy since the show fired him, and his latest project is honoring TV legend Ed Asner. Get all the details below.

Bergeron Is Hosting A Star-Studded Table Read of ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’

TV legend Ed Asner passed away in August 2021 and this holiday season, the Ed Asner Family Center is honoring the seven-time Emmy winner by staging an online Zoom table reading of the classic holiday film “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Tom Bergeron is hosting the event.

The cast includes Jason Sudeikis, Rosario Dawson, Mark Hamill, Jean Smart, Martin Sheen, Mandy Patinkin, Lou Diamond Phillips, Ed Harris, George Wendt, and more. The Ed Asner Family Center website says that the broadcast “will celebrate the incredible life and legacy of Ed Asner while raising funds for The Ed Asner Family Center; providing community and support to neurodivergent and special needs families.

The event will feature “a tribute to Ed Asner, surprise musical performances, an interactive, live Q&A with the cast and will honor Mike Darnell, president of Warner Bros. unscripted and alternative television, and his family.”

Tickets start at $25 and go up to $149 for the “Bailey Bonanza” package, which includes a Zoom code for the vent, an original cast art poster, the official Bailey family cookbook, Ernie’s Taxi Cab luxe shirt, and an “It’s A Wonderful Life” DVD. You can buy tickets here — the event takes place Sunday, December 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.

There is also a silent auction that includes signed scripts and posters from the various celebrities participating in the event, plus many other collectibles and movie memorabilia.

Bergeron Has Been Keeping Very Busy Lately





Tom Bergeron Talks About His Legendary Career: Hollywood Squares to AFV & Dancing With the Stars Broadcasting Legend, Tom Bergeron, joins his fellow former America's Funniest Home Videos host, Bob, to discuss their experiences hosting the beloved show. Tom also talks about how his career came together through unexpected opportunities: including a cameo on Star Trek and performing as a taco on The Masked Singer. Listen to Bob Saget’s Here For… 2021-09-13T17:00:08Z

Since being let go from “Dancing With the Stars,” Bergeron has been keeping himself very busy. He hosted an online version of “Hollywood Squares” to benefit the Hollywood Museum; he has been filming a comedy web series called “Down the Middle”; and he also might be returning to TV full time in a reboot of “Tic-Tac-Dough.”

There is a rumor going around that Tyra Banks is out at “Dancing With the Stars” and nothing would make the fans happier than to have Bergeron back in the ballroom, but we think that ship has sailed.

He also told Fox News in an interview that his firing was like getting to go to his own funeral without having to die first, saying, “It was great. I said to somebody, ‘It was like being eulogized without the pesky business of dying.’ It’s always better if you can actually still be around to enjoy it.”

Hopefully, Bergeron’s fans will soon have good news about his return to TV full time. He is still waiting to hear if “Tic-Tac-Dough” has been ordered to series, but he told his friend and fellow comedian/host Bob Saget that it was so much fun to be back in the studio hosting again.

“The nicest thing for me … was to get back on a stage and know that it was still fun, that I could still break up the crew. It’s important to me that the environment be good for everybody, that everybody’s having a good time,” said Bergeron. “We shot on a Monday and Tuesday back in June and the best response I got … one of the young production assistants came up to me and she said, ‘Everybody’s having such a good time. And it’s a Monday!’ and I thought, ‘That’s the best. That’s the best right there.’”

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

