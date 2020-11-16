Is Former DWTS Host Tom Bergeron to Taking Over Jeopardy?

Could former DWTS host Tom Bergeron replace Alex Trebek as the next host of Jeopardy?

In the wake of Trebek’s passing, a number of names have been thrown into the ring to take over the legendary host’s job as the new face of the game show.

Trebek passed away on November 8, 2020, after succumbing to pancreatic cancer. He is survived by his wife, Jean, and their three children.

Trebek will appear in episodes of the show through December 25, which will mark his final appearance.

Now, fans want to know who will follow in his footsteps.

Here’s what you need to know:

‘His Candid & Courageous Battle Was an Inspiration’

Sad news this morning. His candid and courageous battle was an inspiration. #RIPAlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/OoU50Q84KF — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) November 8, 2020

Tom Bergeron, 65, got his start working in broadcasting as a DJ. He then hosted the morning show Breakfast Time on FX from 1994 to 1997.

After that, Bergeron went on to host American Home Videos from 2001 to 2015, followed by Dancing With the Stars. He also experimented with awards shows, having co-hosted the 60th Primetime Emmy Awards alongside Heidi Klum, Jeff Probst, Ryan Seacrest, and Howie Mandel in 2008.

When Bergeron got news of Trebek’s passing, he posted a photo of him and the game show host from 2009. He captioned the pic, “Sad news this morning. His candid and courageous battle was an inspiration.”

A number of other celebrities also reached out to offer their condolences, from Pat Sajak to Vanna White.

As of November 8, Pop Culture reported that ABC has not yet started their hunt for a replacement.

Who Could Take Over?

Ken Jennings, who is generally considered one of the best Jeopardy players of all time, is CBS’ News’ pick for the “top favorite to land the gig.”

CBS has also proposed George Stephanopoulos, former ABC News chief anchor, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

TV Show’s Ace have noted that some fans think Bergerson “would be an excellent choice to carry on the beloved game show.”

They add, “So far, it’s all hearsay and fan suggestions. But if execs really wanted to boost Jeopardy! ratings, hiring Tom Bergeron could be a really smart move. They would just need to work to keep him happy.”

When Bergeron left the show last summer after 28 seasons, he spoke to The Stuttering John Podcast about his time on the dancing show.

Asked if he missed being part of it, he said, “No, because it started changing early in 2018. There were staff changes, philosophical changes…I’m kind of digging the time off.”

He added that he has no interest in competing on Dancing With the Stars. He was, however, part of the 2020 cast of The Masked Singer, where he was unveiled as the Taco.

As of the time of the interview, which took place in October 2020, he said in his future, he plans on “being lazy” and is not actively looking for a full-time job.

“I’m 65, I’ve got some money in the bank… I’m enjoying my life,” he said.

