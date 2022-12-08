PHOTO: Tom Bergeron Locks Lips With Actress in Emotional Throwback

On December 5, 2022, Tom Bergeron shared a throwback photo of himself and actress Kirstie Alley locked in a steamy yet hilarious on-screen kiss. The former “Dancing With the Stars” host shared the memory after the tragic death of Alley.

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” read a statement shared on Alley’s social media accounts by her kids, Lillie and True Stevensen.

People magazine confirmed that Alley had been recently diagnosed with colon cancer and was receiving treatment at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida, before her death.

The “Cheers” actress competed on seasons 12 and 15 of DWTS and got to know several of the other cast members — including Bergeron — quite well.

Alley Gave Bergeron a Congratulatory Kiss

On Sunday, September 23, 2012, Bergeron won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Host For A Reality-Competition Program for “Dancing With The Stars.” According to the official website for the Emmys, Bergeron has been nominated 11 times, but 2012 was his only win to date.

The next day, Bergeron was back in the DWTS ballroom to host the show — and Alley was on-hand to congratulate him. She did so by grabbing his face and planting a kiss right on his lips — on live television! It’s a memory that Bergeron won’t ever forget and it’s the one that he chose to share on social media after finding out that she had died.

“The night after winning an Emmy, on the season premiere of the Dancing show, I received an unexpected, live TV congratulatory kiss from @kirstiealley. Thanks for the memory, Kirstie,” Bergeron captioned the pic. He added the hashtag “#RIP” and a sad face emoji.

Fans Reacted to Bergeron’s Photo & Recalled the Special Relationship That Alley Formed With Several People on the Show

Alley didn’t reveal her cancer diagnosis publicly. It’s unknown when she was diagnosed or what stage her cancer was, though it seems it may have been advanced based on her kids saying that she was “recently diagnosed” and had been getting treatment at the time time her death.

Although Alley chose to keep her health issues private, the things that she had done publicly over the course of her career have created some great memories for so many people. After Bergeron shared one of his fondest memories of Alley, several people commented on his post, telling him that they remember watching him get smooched by Alley on the show — a memory from DWTS that they also won’t forget.

“She brought something very special out in MAX! It was beautiful!! Bless her,” one Instagram user wrote.

“I am so glad she got to experience DWTS with all you amazing people,” someone else added.

“I remember this! I loved watching her,” a third comment read.

“I remember this & I was literally clapping like a dummy from excitement & then the kiss had me cheering. Great memories,” echoed a fourth person.

