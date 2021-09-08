Ex-DWTS Host Tom Bergeron Drops Major Hint About New Job

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron dropped a major hint about one of his new projects on Tuesday, September 7 on Twitter. Read on to find out where the beloved host is headed and what else we know about his new job.

Bergeron Is Guest-Starring On an NBC Sitcom

Successful wardrobe fitting for next week’s sitcom guest spot. Everything fit despite pandemic IPA diet 😏🍺👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/qhCJdfqQoS — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 8, 2021

Apparently, Bergeron has been getting a lot of love via text and social media lately where fans are lamenting that he is no longer on “Dancing With the Stars” — and possibly begging him to come back, though that is not really up to him. Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews were fired from the show in the summer of 2020 and replaced by Tyra Banks.

But in light of all of the messages, Bergeron posted the following on Twitter on Tuesday evening, Sept. 8:

While I deeply appreciate your supportive texts & tweets, it’s been almost two years since I last hosted the dance show. Life goes on. I traded in the A for an N. I’ll BCing you soon.

He later clarified that this is in reference to a sitcom guest-starring role, tweeting out a photo of the Edith Head costume building at the Universal Studios lot (Head was a highly-decorated costume designer who died in 1981 — she won eight Oscars out of 35 nominations, according to her Los Angeles Times obituary, which is why NBC’s costume building and museum is named after her).

“Successful wardrobe fitting for next week’s sitcom guest spot. Everything fit despite pandemic IPA diet,” wrote Bergeron, ever the jokester (though one glance at his Instagram account does show that he likes beer).

But He Still Has a New Hosting Gig Announcement Forthcoming

Fans have wondered all summer what Bergeron’s new hosting gig is that he teased back June when he told fans on Instagram, “I’m taking a brief break from my summer break from social media just for a quick note. Day two of shooting the new project. We are having a ball. Apparently hosting is like riding a bicycle. In any case, more details later in the summer.”

In the comments on his recent tweet, Bergeron confirmed that the NBC sitcom is NOT the big announcement. He wrote in a follow-up tweet, “One project (the hosting gig) is awaiting an anticipated green light. Next week, tho, I’ll be shooting a guest spot on a new sitcom. I’ll see if I can be less of a tease with that one.”

And apparently, this is the best kept secret in Hollywood because it has not leaked anywhere yet. Our best guess, especially in light of this NBC sitcom guest-starring news is that he is hosting the new NBC trivia game show called “The Wheel” or NBC’s new reboot of the classic game show “Password.” Having him guest-star on an NBC show would be excellent cross-promotion on the part of the network, which is why we’re guessing the new hosting gig is also at NBC.

“The Wheel” is a U.K. import hosted by Michael McIntyre, who is one of the producers of the U.S. version. The way the show works is that seven celebrities are seated around a 42-foot-wide spinning wheel and they help the contestants answer trivia questions. In the press release announcing the U.S. version, McIntyre called it “the most fun [he’s] had on television,” so it would not surprise us at all if that is what Bergeron is referring to.

Bergeron could also be referencing the new “Password” game show that NBC announced during the May 2021 Upfronts presentation. Jimmy Fallon was revealed as being involved, but it was not specified if he was hosting or just producing, so maybe Bergeron is the host for that?

Or maybe Bergeron has been tapped to host Derek Hough’s new dance show. Hough cryptically teased the new show in an interview with Parade back in May, saying, “[R]ight now I’m creating something new for dancers to showcase their abilities, not just to compete. I’m really, really excited about that.”

He added that it is a TV show, saying, “There is a show. I’m not allowed to officially announce anything, but I will say that there’s something in the works that I’m very, very, very excited about. It is a once-in-a-lifetime project. When people ask what a dream project would be like, well, this [is] it. It’s a huge challenge. Again, it’s a lot of joy, a lot of nostalgia, a lot of pure entertainment. But it is a massive, massive undertaking, I will say that. I’m excited to create it.”

So maybe that is what Bergeron is referring to, which would be very exciting. But it could also be a show that hasn’t even been announced yet. Fans previously wondered if the gig was Bergeron’s “Hollywood Museum Squares” web series that raised money for the Hollywood Museum, but that was a one-off deal and he had previously said that his new hosting gig would be announced in the form of a press release and it was not a show he previously hosted, like “America’s Funniest Videos” or “Dancing With the Stars.”

Meanwhile, look for him on NBC soon in his mystery sitcom role and also check him out in the comedy web series “Down the Middle.”

“Dancing With the Stars” season 30 premieres Monday, September 20, 2021, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on ABC.

READ NEXT: ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30 Cast Officially Announced