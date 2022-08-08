DWTS’ Tom Bergeron Celebrates New Addition to the Family

Former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron is celebrating a “new, sweet” addition to his family — a tiny beagle puppy named Wilbur, who is a rescue dog that Bergeron’s sister just adopted.

Check out the adorable photos below:

Bergeron Posted a Video of Their Actual First Meeting

In an Instagram post, the TV host posted two photos of himself with the tiny puppy — one where Wilbur is licking his face — and a video of the moment they met, which involved Wilbur hiding behind a couch cushion.

“Just met Wilbur (my sister’s new, sweet rescue). Video shows the actual moment I first met… his tail 🤣🥰) Photos by @yogatreehaverhill’s top photographer #namaste,” writes Bergeron.

The comments are lighting up with people gushing over the sweet pooch.

“My black heart just melted…” wrote “Dancing With the Stars” professional dancer Cheryl Burke.

“Two cuties,” wrote “So You Think You Can Dance” host Cat Deeley.

“What a cutie!!!!!” wrote actress Meredith Eaton.

Bergeron is a known animal lover. In June 2022, he hosted Wagmor’s Pet Gala to help raise money for the non-profit organization that resuces dogs and finds homes for them.

Wilbur is One of 4000 Beagles Rescued From a Research & Breeding Facility In Virginia

In the comments on the post, several commenters asked if Wilbur is one of hte 4000 beagles rescued in Virginia and Bergeron said that he is.

What happened was that in July 2022, about 4000 beagles were rescued from a breeding and research facility called Envigo in Cumberland, Virginia; Envigo is a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, according to Daily Paws. The Humane Society reported on July 7 that getting all the beagles adopted would be a “monumental process.”

The Humane Society press release reads:

At this time, we are connecting with our shelter and rescue partners and preparing to take on the monumental process of securing placement for these dogs. The transfer plan was jointly submitted to the Court for approval by Envigo, the Department of Justice and the Humane Society of the United States. Now that the Court has approved the joint transfer plan, we and our partners are preparing to move quickly to place these beagles in loving homes.

“It’s one of the most daunting rescues that I’ve ever heard of or have had the privilege of being involved in,” said John Ramer, the executive director of the Kindness Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Wyoming, told NPR. “When I carry one dog out of a facility, I can tap it on the head and give it a hug and tell him that everything’s gonna be OK,” he said. “But pulling 4,000 out … it’s an inconceivable number of dogs.”

In a press release from March 2022, Virginia Senators Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine “demanded immediate and aggressive action by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service” after what was found at the Envigo facility.

“It is clear to us that Envigo has been derelict in its duty to provide for the humane care of its dogs, and is unable to abide by the basic standards set forth by the Animal Welfare Act,” wrote Sens. Warner and Kaine in a statement. “The role of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in ensuring humane treatment of animals extends beyond routine and focused inspections. Congress has provided USDA with broad authority to apply penalties to violators of the Animal Welfare Act. To our knowledge, APHIS has not yet exercised such authority despite Envigo’s repeated failures in providing adequate care to the 5,000 dogs entrusted to its care.”

The report details the conditions the dogs were being kept in, but be warned that it is upsetting and graphic.

“Dancing With the Stars” returns for its 31st season on Monday, September 19 on Disney Plus.

