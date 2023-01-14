Tom Bergeron Teases Surprising New Project

Tom Bergeron teased a new screenplay project that no one saw coming.

The veteran TV personality, who fronted ”Dancing with the Stars” for 15 years and 28 seasons, is best known for his long hosting gigs on DWTS, “Hollywood Squares” and “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” according to IMDb. But In January 2023 he revealed that he collaborated on an upcoming project that’s unlike anything he’s done before.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Bergeron’s Real-Life Story Has Been Turned Into a Screenplay

Bergeron once joked to TV Insider that his career path “looks like a hostage note cut and pasted from a bunch of different magazines.” After starting out as a broadcaster, other opportunities “presented themselves,” he said.

“I’ve been on two network shows for the better part of 15 years each, so life’s been good. I’ve hosted every format imaginable,” Bergeron said in 2020, shortly after he was fired from his role as DWTS host.

In January 2023, Bergeron, 67, shared a photo to Instagram as he held up a document titled “Family Tree.” The typewritten front cover revealed that the piece was written by Katie Amanda Keane and Marla Solokoff.

“Story by Tom Bergeron and William Shatner,” it also read.

Bergeron captioned the post with, “Stay tuned.”

“LET’S GO!!!” Solokoff wrote in the comment section.

Bergeron also responded to a fan who asked him, “Are you working on a new game show or a tv show?”

“Nope. Playing in different sandboxes in 2023,” the DWTS alum replied.

Bergeron elaborated in another comment.“[William Shatner] and I came up with the story (inspired by a real incident in my life) and [Katie Amanda Keane} and [Marla Solokoff] masterfully wove it into the screenplay I’m holding. Hope to share more info soon,” he added.

Shatner also chimed in to give details. “Let me correct that. [Tom Bergeron]relayed a story, I asked all the right questions bringing out the best parts that he neglected to originally tell me and told Tom this would make a great project. So…why is my name 2nd?” Shatner wrote.

“And so it begins,” Bergeron cracked.

Several fans commented to congratulate Bergeron and ask him if they can have a role in the project. Bergeron did not clarify if the screenplay is for a TV or movie project.

Tom Bergeron Has Been Close Friends With William Shatner for Years

While Bergeron’s new screenplay is a surprise, the fact that he collaborated with Shatner isn’t. The two have been friends for years.

According to PopCulture, Bergeron even defended Shatner, 91, while the actor was feuding with his “Star Trek” co-star George Takei. After Shatner took a short trip on a space shuttle, Takei describes him as 90-year-old “guinea pig.” While speaking on “The Morning Buzz” radio show, Bergeron suggested that Takei “get a f***ing life.”

Bergeron also tried to convince his pal Shatner to compete on “Dancing with the Stars.” In 2019, just ahead of his final season as host of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, Bergeron sent a video message to Shatner that played on “Good Morning America.”

“Hey Bill, Tom here. So you’re at ‘Good Morning America.’ I’m going to be at ‘Good Morning America’ soon to unveil the new cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ And if you just stick around at ‘Good Morning America,’ maybe we could add your name to the list,” Bergeron said in the video. “You know you want to. C’mon, buddy.”

Shatner revealed that “for years” he had been asked to do DWTS. “You know, you can make an idiot of yourself anywhere, but on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ you’re more likely to make an idiot of yourself,” he said. ”I think my dancing years are over, but if Tom would carry me around, I mean, maybe.”

