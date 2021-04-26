Tom Bergeron Gives Definitive Answer About DWTS Return Following Speculation

An entire season of ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” has come and gone since long-time host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced that they’d been fired from the show. Bergeron recently hinted at a return to hosting, and fans latched on, speculating that he might be returning to the ballroom.

After he posted a meme from “Godfather: Part III” where Al Pacino’s character says, “Just when I thought I was out, they pull me back in,” fans thought Bergeron would be returning to “Dancing With the Stars” after his season away.

However, the TV host later posted a video thanking fans and seemed to say he would not be coming back to the show. Unfortunately for fans of Bergeron in the ballroom, he has now confirmed that he will not be returning to host the show.

“I thought I would let you go into the weekend with some more information, some of which may disappoint some of you,” he said in a video on Twitter. “I am returning to hosting – that is the part I hope doesn’t disappoint some of you. It’s not going to be a show that I previously hosted, however, it’s very reminiscent of a show I previously hosted.”

Bergeron Previously Said He Would Not Return to Hosting DWTS But Would Love Hosting Again

In an interview with TV Guide in 2020, Bergeron strongly implied that he will not be returning to the ballroom in the future.

He was asked how he responds to fans who want him to return to the show, and he didn’t hold back.

“When people say, ‘I’m not gonna watch until you’re back,’ I say, ‘Well, there’s really no ‘until’ here.’ This train has left the station. I appreciate the statement, and I don’t hold it against anybody if they [watch the show].”

From that statement alone, it’s clear that Bergeron will not be making a return to host “Dancing With the Stars” in the future.

Later in the interview, Bergeron shared that he was open to different hosting gigs, but he wasn’t really ready to work a lot. During an interview on the “Stuttering John Podcast,” Bergeron said he was not looking for full-time work.

“I never say never,” he shared. “But, I’ve hosted, as you’ve pointed out, so many different formats. I’m not really looking to work a lot, five days a week.”

He added that since he’s now 65 years old, he’s enjoying his life with the money he has in the bank.

Bergeron Has Been Working on New Projects

Bergeron also announced that he was taking part in a new project. The project is an Audible Original story called Hit Job featuring Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson. Bergeron plays Weston in the audiobook.

In the Instagram post announcing the news, Bergeron wrote, “Proud to be part of this killer cast (and I do mean killers). My character, Weston, loves Stevie, fly-fishing and the occasional homicide.”

The Audible Original “Hit Job” was written by Eric Cunningham, Achilles Stamatelaky and Lauren Gurganous.

According to the synopsis, “Hit Job follows Brynn Morris, an aspiring artist desperate for a job to help her ailing grandmother. As a last resort, she takes a job as an administrative assistant at a company with the motto: ‘Do Bad Things For Good Reasons.’ Joining forces with her awkward tech nerd of a coworker Geo, she unexpectedly gets swept up in a company-wide contest that forces her to question her morals. Having a killer job suddenly takes on a whole new meaning.”

Vocal performances are delivered by a huge array of actors in addition to Palmer and Davidson. Also credited are ax Greenfield, Naomi Ekperigin, Mikey Day, Natasha Lyonne, Julianne Hough, Tabitha Brown, Tom Bergeron, Brooke Shields and more.

“Dancing With the Stars” will return for season 30 in the fall of 2021.

