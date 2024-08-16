Tom Bergeron Mourns Death of Beloved TV Legend & Friend Peter Marshall

Tom Bergeron paid tribute to a longtime mentor and friend.

On August 15, 2024, the former “Dancing With the Stars” host posted to Instagram to share the sad news that television game show legend Peter Marshall died.

“I’ve been blessed in my career to have made friends with so many whom I admired from afar, watching them on TV from my childhood home,” Bergeron captioned a series of photos of him with Marshall. “[William] Shatner, [Carl] Reiner & [Dick] Van Dyke are a few examples. So was Peter Marshall. The @hollywoodreporter has just reported Peter has died. The original, and greatest host of The Hollywood Squares was 98. 😔.”

In an Instagram story, Bergeron, 69, described Marshall as his “friend” and “the G.O.A.T of Hollywood Squares.”

Bergeron also shared a photo of him leaning his head on Marshall’s shoulder during a presentation at the Daytime Emmy Awards. “The Game Show Jedi & his Padawan. At the 2018 @daytimeemmys. #rip, my friend 😔 #hollywoodsquares,” he captioned the post.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marshall died Aug. 15 at age 98. The former Broadway star and game show host passed away from kidney failure at his home in Encino, California.

Marshall was best known for his Emmy-winning run as the host of “Hollywood Squares,” which he helmed from 1966 to 1981, the outlet reported. He hosted more than 6,000 episodes of “Hollywood Squares.”

Tom Bergeron Hosted ‘Hollywood Squares’ After Peter Marshall

Play

After Marshall’s version of “Hollywood Squares” ended, other versions popped up, including a “Match Game-Hollywood Squares” mashup in the early 1980s. In 1998, another “Hollywood Squares” format launched, hosted by Bergeron. The future ‘Dancing With the Stars” emcee hosted the game show from 1998 to 2004, per IMDb.

But during Bergeron’s run, Marshall made a cameo. During a 2002 episode of the game show, Bergeron started out at the podium to announce that Marshall would be the celebrity in the middle square.

But Bergeron told the audience, “When I got word that Peter Marshall the original master of the ‘Hollywood Squares’ was going to be on our center square for a week I thought. ‘What a wasted opportunity. We just let him sit cozily in the center square? So I asked Peter a question which I’ll recreate now for you now. Peter, you ready to retake the podium?”

Marshall replied, “No I’m not!” Then he added, “Oh what they hey—yeah, why not?”

Fans were thrilled when Marshall took the hosting role for one last time while Bergeron filled his seat in the middle square.

Tom Bergeron & Peter Marshall Traded Birthday Messages

Bergeon and Marshall maintained their friendship over the years. In 2017, Marshall was in the audience for a “Dancing With the Stars” taping.

The duo also traded birthday messages on social media. In 2021, Marshall posted to Facebook to wish a happy birthday to his friend who was nearly 30 years his junior. “Today is Tom Bergeron’s birthday,” Marshall wrote at the time. “He’s 66 – a mere child. Can’t wait to see what is next for him! I’m sure it will be just as terrific as everything else he’s done!”

On March 30, 2024, Bergeron posted to Instagram to Instagram to pay homage to his friend who was born on that day in 1926. “Happy 98th Birthday 🎉🎂🥳 to the first, and best, Master of The Hollywood Squares, Peter Marshall!” he captioned two photos of the “Hollywood Squares” star.

Marshall reposted the message to Facebook and wrote, “Thanks Tom! Means so much coming from you.”

