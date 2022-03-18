Tom Bergeron Reacts to Report DWTS Is Replacing The EP Who Fired Him

ABC’s ballroom dancing competition series “Dancing With the Stars” is looking to replace executive producer Andrew Llinares, according to a report from Deadline. When this was brought to the attention of former “Dancing With the Stars” host Tom Bergeron, he had a a very typical Tom Bergeron response.

Tom Bergeron Says ‘Karma’s A B****’

Karma’s a bitch 😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) March 17, 2022

In a Twitter exchange, a follower retweeted a tweet about the Deadline article and asked, “Your thoughts?”, to which Bergeron quipped, “Karma’s a b****” with a winking smiley face emoji.

He also made a bit of a faux pas when someone asked him about an elimination they thought was unfair and he said, “Actually didn’t watch, so don’t have an opinion either way” — except the elimination was for singer Tinashe from season 27, a season Bergeron hosted.

When the follower posted a series of photos of Bergeron with Tinashe on the show, he replied, “If it’s any consolation, I also don’t remember what I had for breakfast this morning…” and “This is why I’m hiding my own Easter eggs,” with a crying-with-laughter emoji.

This is not the first time Bergeron has leveled some snark at “Dancing With the Stars.” When Rudy Giuliani was unmasked on “The Masked Singer” and it was reported that judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke walked off the stage, Bergeron tweeted out the Deadline article that reported the walk-out and wrote, “More tone deaf bookings…” and when a follower asked if it was shared management with “Dancing With the Stars,” Bergeron wrote, “Same booker.”

The shared casting producer is Deena Katz, who has been with “Dancing WIth the Stars” since its premiere in 2004, according to IMDB, working her way up from producer to co-executive producer. Bergeron famously objected to “Dancing With the Stars” casting political figures, so much so that after the season 28 cast included former White House press secretary Sean Spicer, Bergeron spoke out about the casting choice on social media and later told SiriusXM’s EW Live that he would have left Spicer out of the cast.

Bergeron was fired from “Dancing With the Stars” after season 28 and he says it’s mainly because of that incident. He told actress Vanessa Marcil on an episode of her podcast that he felt he needed to take a stand about the casting, though not because he and Spicer are from opposite sides of the political aisle and he would have spoken out about it regardless of the contestant’s political leanings.

“[I had] to take a principled stand about how I felt about bringing politics into the show at a time when I thought it was important to be an oasis from that. It wasn’t that I was taking a stand against a person or a party,” said Bergeron, adding, “I told the particular person — who they blindsided me with after assuring me that they weren’t going political — that it wasn’t about him. He just happened to be the political person they booked. Had it been somebody of my political persuasion that they had booked, I would have released the exact same statement.”

If Andrew Llinares Is Out, Is Tyra Banks Next?

Fans have been wondering if “Dancing With the Stars” replacing executive producer Andrew Llinares, who has been with the show since season 26, means that host Tyra Banks is also on the way out.

There was a report in The Sun in December 2021 that the show was looking to replace her, and it’s no secret that she has been unpopular with the show’s fanbase. Fans think she’s not the right fit, especially for live TV. Banks has had a number of live flubs, including announcing that the wrong couple was eliminated during season 29, something Llinares defended her for during the Television Critics Association summer press tour in August 2021.

“I’d also say that the whole point of live TV is that it’s live. [It’s] natural things might go wrong. And one of the great appeals of live TV is that danger. Things might go wrong, and in a weird way, it’s kind of exciting when they do,” said Llinares. “Not that we wish for that to happen. But it’s all part of the journey of a live show. You never know what’s going to happen next. I think that’s one of the reasons it’s so exciting.”

He also assured fans that behind the scenes, they were “putting so much of our energy to make sure that [season 30] is so, so special.”

“We’re so thrilled we’re making a 30th season of this show,” said LLinares. “It’s such an exciting thing for us to be doing.”

However, the TV ratings did not seem to support that viewers were entirely on board with season 30. The Nielsen ratings (via TV Series Finale) show that “Dancing With the Stars” averaged just 4.9 million viewers in season 30, down from an average of 6.19 million viewers in season 29. That’s a loss of over 20 percent year over year.

“Dancing With the Stars” has not yet been renewed for season 31. If it is renewed, it will return in September 2022.

