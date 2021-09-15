Tom Bergeron on Why He Really Left ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Tom Bergeron left ABC’s hit ballroom competition show “Dancing With the Stars” ahead of the 29th season, which aired in the fall of 2020. Bergeron, along with Erin Andrews, were replaced as hosts of the show by Tyra Banks.

Bergeron first let fans know what happened on July 13, 2020, in a tweet.

“Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me,” he wrote at the time. “It’s been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all these glitter masks?”

Bergeron Shut Down a Fan Asking About His Leaving ‘Dancing With the Stars’

While I deeply appreciate your supportive texts & tweets, it’s been almost two years since I last hosted the dance show. Life goes on. I traded in the A for an N. I’ll BCing you soon 😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 8, 2021

Bergeron has been cryptically posting about a new project he’s going to be a part of, which appears to be another dance competition show that will likely air on NBC, according to Good Housekeeping.

When he tweeted out an article about the hints he’s been dropping, one fan replied, “I’m still upset that you left Dancing but I’ll support you anyway I can!”

Bergeron hilariously replied, “Thanks, altho I had to leave. They changed the locks” with a smirking emoji attached to it.

The next day, a fan asked, “Tom why did you leave DWTS your replacement is horrible. I will not watch the show till you return. I’m sure I’m not the only one that wants you back.”

Bergeron had yet another funny response to the tweet.

“I had to leave. It’s really awkward if one sticks around after being fired,” he wrote as a reply.

The ex-“Dancing With the Stars” host has been clear that he’s not returning to the ballroom.

“While I deeply appreciate your supportive texts & tweets, it’s been almost two years since I last hosted the dance show. Life goes on. I traded in the A for an N. I’ll BCing you soon,” Bergeron tweeted on September 7, 2021.

Bergeron Was Not Surprised He Was Fired From ‘Dancing With the Stars’

As a matter of fact, I do 😏 pic.twitter.com/7NvSJ9by9n — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) September 8, 2021

In an interview with talk show host Vicki Abelson, Bergeron said that he was not surprised that he got fired from “Dancing With the Stars.”

“The show had changed a lot for me starting in early 2008,” he said at the time. “The show I left was not the show that I loved. We had very clear, sometimes public, differences of opinion about the new showrunner and some of the execs and happily, I was at a point in my life and career where I didn’t have to just shut up and take it. I decided to go public with some concerns I had at that time and I think that set the stage for it. I kind of saw it coming.”

Bergeron also has said that he will not be looking for full-time work.

During an interview on the “Stuttering John Podcast,” Bergeron said he was not looking for full-time work.

“I never say never,” he shared. “But, I’ve hosted, as you’ve pointed out, so many different formats. I’m not really looking to work a lot, five days a week.”

